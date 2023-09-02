James Francis (Jim) Thorpe was voted the greatest athlete of the twentieth century. He excelled at track events, baseball and football, and for most of his adult life he pursued some type of athletic career.
Born in 1888 in the Sac and Fox Nation near Prague, Indian Territory, Thorpe attended the Sac and Fox Agency School, near Tecumseh and Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas. From there he went to Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania in 1903 at age fifteen.
Carlisle was not a college, but rather was a high school. Yet because the athletic program was so good at this school, Carlisle teams regularly competed against colleges such as Brown, Harvard, and the Military Academy.
Though Thorpe was a good student, he dropped out of Carlisle after a year. He didn’t return until 1907 when he was nineteen. This was not unusual at the Indian School; many students were college age and well able to compete on the collegiate level. It was upon his return to Carlisle that Thorpe caught the attention of the school’s famous coach Glenn “Pop” Warner.
From the bleachers, he had watched the school’s track team practicing the high jump. The bar was finally raised to a level that was too high for any of the young men. Thorpe, wearing his usual overalls and tennis shoes, asked if he could give the jump a try. The track athletes laughed but told him to go ahead. He cleared the bar on his first try. The next day Pop Warner found him and told him to get suited up and join the track team.
Thorpe excelled at all the track and field events and with Pop’s encouragement he joined the U.S. Olympic team in 1912. He won both the decathlon and pentathlon in Sweden that year and the King of Sweden called him the world’s greatest athlete.
Unfortunately, because he had played semi-professional baseball for a few summers, he was later stripped of his gold medals. It was many years after this that Thorpe’s medals were returned to his family and the Olympic record shows his victories.
During the 1920s and 1930s, Thorpe played both professional football and baseball and he excelled in both sports. He was highly respected and devoted much of his time to encouraging other Native American athletes. In 1920 he was elected the first president of the American Professional Football Association, a precursor to the National Football League.
After retiring from competition, Thorpe settled in Hollywood and served as a consultant on movies dealing with sports. He also sold the rights to his own life story, and it was developed into the movie titled “Jim Thorpe: All American.” This movie was filmed in Muskogee with scenes shot at Bacone College and Indian Bowl as stand-ins for Carlisle Indian School. This movie premiered in Muskogee on August 20, 1951.
Neither Thorpe nor the actor who portrayed him— Burt Lancaster — attended the premier. Lancaster was filming out of the country at the time. The movie production company refused to pay Jim Thorpe’s appearance fee, so he skipped the premier as well. But many Muskogeeans who appeared in the film gladly attended to catch a glimpse of themselves on the big screen.
