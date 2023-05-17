If only we would listen closely when history is being discussed.
I can relate. May is National Historic Preservation Month, a time to focus on our heritage.
When family and community elders over past years have shared history about our surroundings, I should have paid more attention.
In the late 1960s, my parents moved into a home located in what is now Muskogee’s Kendall Historic District.
At the time, I felt the family had hit the jackpot. This cool place had:
• Long living room with so much wood flooring no one at the time could afford carpet;
• Long living room window that seemed gigantic;
• Carved cherry wood fireplace with inlaid marble;
• Two sets of living room French doors that closed for privacy;
• Floor to ceiling period glass bricks forming the entry between two front rooms;
• A 1950s kitchen with stylish metal cabinets;
I• mpressive yellow pine paneling in the den.
The style of the home impressed me very much. However, today I use a more sophisticated measuring stick to determine what is important. As our community celebrates its thriving cultural districts and community art projects, I’m taking time to bone up on another art form — historic preservation and the valuable stories it tells of our heritage.
The land where the house resides was once owned by Pleasant Porter, the last elected principal chief of the Creek Nation. Actually, he owned the entire city block before most homes in the area were constructed.
Our home backed up to another home built in 1898 by a pioneer Indian Territory family. The other end of this city block showcases a Colonial Revival home built in 1904. To the South is a 1925 Italian Renaissance home.
It’s been said before and it’s worth repeating — the past is prologue. For me, this mantra is real, and I ask others to remember it as we preserve our past for future generations.
As a teen, it turns out, I actually did listen to one story about a neighbor of ours. Often my parents would lean up against the fence to talk with this man and hear about his life.
We learned to respect him because of his valuable contribution to Muskogee as an early pioneer, himself.
He was a young and ambitious 17-year-old hired as caretaker by the owners of that 1800s house. For more than 50 years, this man not only cared for the homeowners but apparently helped them research local history to be published in their many books and papers.
In my mind’s eye, I can see this man wandering around the property beyond ours and almost visualize his quiet demeanor and soft speaking voice.
Hundreds of historical accounts about the roots of our community are out there. We must discover these stories for our descendants. I’m glad I can still recall Thomas Jefferson Pressley.
Visit the Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission Facebook page for more information on preserving our past.
Andrea Chancellor is chair of the Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission. She has 40 years of journalism and public relations experience
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.