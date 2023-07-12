Hey, campers — there’s still time to top off the summer by attending one of several youth camps focused on the arts.
There once was a time when Girl Scout, Boy Scout, football, band and church camps were about all the calendar offered for summer fun.
That’s certainly changed!
The Summer Splash Kids Art Camp runs through Thursday. OK Kids Art Camp at the Creative Soul continues through July 25.
Need information? Go to VisitMuskogee.com or MainStreetMuskogee.com.
Thursday you can join others and play in Arrowhead Mall with games, crafts and fun. The event is hosted by the Muskogee Public Library.
Learn from music master singer songwriter Becky Hobbs Thursday at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. It’s a free event. Check out OMHOF.com for information,
Feeling creative? Over at the Muskogee Art Guild, July 17 marks the start-up of two weeks of creative fun taught by professional artists. The classes will include paper mache, optical illusions, learning to paint, printmaking and other creative endeavors. There is a fee for the camp sessions.
Thursday nights in July are active as well over at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Cowboy Jones will take the stage Thursday and AH Pierce and the Arrows will perform July 27.
There’s a whole day of fun in Muskogee Saturday for the “Weekend of local shopping.”
Head down to the Depot Green at 6 p.m. July 20 for an outdoor concert featuring Reversing Radio and Sister Stone.
The month of August is still days away, but already the activity calendar is booming with September events.
To start, might as well mark off the entire day Sept. 23.
At the Three Rivers Museum, two activities are planned. First up is a black towns of Oklahoma gravel and road cycling tour. Pick up a participation packet at the Museum Sept. 22 and get ready to ride starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 23.
Sept. 23 is also the date for learning about hunting buried treasure. Attend a display of historical finds by the Three Forks Treasure Hunter’s Club. There is a $5 admission fee.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
