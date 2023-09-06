Two of Muskogee’s top entertainment venues recently were called out by the Muskogee Phoenix newspaper readers as Best of Muskogee. Turns out, the two are located in the downtown Depot District, our busy cultural hub.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame was cited for best live music venue, while the Three Rivers Museum was recognized for hosting exhibits that keep visitors coming back for more.
Hattie’s House, which is located just up the street from Depot Green, was named best antique store and best thrift store. Queen City & Co.’s coffee was rated the best, while the crew at Queen City was singled out as most friendly.
It’s a good sign that the Depot District and Depot Green areas are being recognized for their work in helping to improve the quality of life in our community. It was merely a few years ago that city leaders and volunteers worked together to create and launch the Depot District. The area is now considered a draw for just about anything Muskogee wants to do.
Meanwhile the annual Localmotion fall festival on the Depot Green will celebrate its third year of existence offering fall arts and entertainment events. Localmotion 2023 is set for Sept. 23. It will be a time for all to enjoy music, arts, street vendors, food trucks and games.
Localmotion pays tribute to Muskogee’s railroading history and a time when freight and passenger trains pulled in and out of the area daily.
Localmotion is free and will start at 10 a.m.
There’s plenty of additional opportunities to celebrate our health and welfare during Localmotion. Open Streets will host a Sept. 23 Depot Green event that offers visitors a chance to walk, bike, skate or board and participate in activity hubs.
Open Streets features non-motorized activity.
Wanna bike a bit longer and go farther? The Community Lights Foundation has joined with the City of Muskogee and others to host a Sept. 23 bike excursion through area surrounding black towns, including Tulahassee, Taft, Summit and Redbird.
Registration for the event is Sept 22 at the Three Rivers Museum. The registration event includes a special presentation by Hannibal Johnson, author of Acres of Inspiration: The All Black Towns.
Kids! How about a treasure hunt on the front lawn of the Three Rivers Museum? Yes, you got it. Another Sept. 23 event. The Indian Territory Treasure Hunter’s Club will have a display inside the museum and you can check out how a metal detector works and treasures found in our area.
Join an adult writing club at the Muskogee Public Library Sept. 18. The group will meet every Monday through February.
The Depot Green will be active again Sept. 30 for a community night of worship.
Check the Facebook pages and websites for more details on each of these activities.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.