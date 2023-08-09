We’re now into those pesky dog days of summer — the hottest time of the year. For most, August days are unbearable.
Yet, in Muskogee, the summer heat wave offers some dog gone good days of summer fun.
The Muskogee Farmer’s Market is touting free summer craft to table activities on Saturdays. The events are hosted by Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee, OSU Adair and Muskogee HOP and the Farmer’s Market.
Artists can attend Muskogee Art Guild’s weekly Open Studio sessions every Thursday.
There’s Saturday Story Time Saturday at the Muskogee Public Library. Also, the library has teamed with Muskogee Parks and Recreation to
offer library card holders a free pass to the Butterfly Papilion in Honor Heights Park.
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” runs through Sunday at the Muskogee Little Theatre.
The monthly downtown Depot Green All Aboard Thursday event is Aug. 17. Music, food trucks, kid’s zone and street vendors will be on hand. Music by Springstreet.
Catch the Okie Country 101.7 NASCAR Party Aug. 18 and The Bluegrass Sound from the Admundson Family Aug. 24. Both shows are at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
If Aug. 19 is open on your calendar, there’s a Songwriters Song Swap at the Roxy Theatre.
Paint at the Muskogee Public Library Aug. 21, then, head over to the Library Aug. 23 for an adult fitness class presentation.
On Aug. 24, make and take an herbal salve home with you. It’s happening at Queen City + Co.
You can check out the overhead view at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning Aug 25-26 at Hatbox Field.
More music comes to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Aug. 31 with an appearance by Three Chord Justice.
Here’s a big deal announcement to help you get around more smoothly on Saturdays. Muskogee County Transit is offering On Demand Saturday service to help you get groceries, pay bills and take the family to the park.
As we wrap up summer, the Martin Luther King Center has announced its Dream Team After School Program for Grades K-6.
Check out these various activities on their Facebook pages.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
