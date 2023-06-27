Have you ever watched a circus or stage performance that featured simultaneously spinning plates?
It’s mesmerizing to watch such a blur of motion, fearing that one or more of the spinning plates could fall over at any time and crash.
I believe Muskogee is caught up in a similar state of perpetual motion because of the abundance and diversity in its ongoing and overlapping spring and summer activities.
It’s like there’s a Muskogee buzz of multiple spinning entertainment opportunities and celebrations to attract our attention.
The reality is our community has invested time and effort over many years to create entertainment offerings that support the Muskogee brand. Bravo!
We have many Muskogee leaders and organizations to thank for making entertainment a top priority. These include Muskogee Parks and Recreation, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Three Rivers Museum, Muskogee Little Theatre and various nonprofits that host repeating monthly and annual events.
Let’s review the lineup of events over the last two months. What we find is a variety of outstanding and ongoing community activities that compete for calendar space. It’s a good thing.
During April and May, our ‘spinning’ entertainment plates included live music every Thursday night, regular art and fun projects, scheduled races at Thunderbird Speedway, a project to paint a community piano, two separate nights of downtown sip and shop experiences, Saturday Farmer’s Markets, art crawls, parades and parties to celebrate beautiful azaleas, a shrimp and creole fest, movie and music performances at an historic theatre, a home and garden show, a garden market with food and live music, a film festival that attracts national movie producers and script writers, a library ancestry research event, the annual celebration of our railroad heritage, monthly All Aboard Thursdays events of music, fun and train rides at the Depot Green, outdoor movie nights, and car, truck and bike shows.
These events were once just a plan drawn on paper, but they have grown to support our appreciation of the arts and bring new life to our community. It seems that once an event is launched for the first time, it gains momentum and is repeated successfully. Our spinning entertainment plates are always in motion.
So what’s ahead in June? Again, we are invited to live music every Thursday night, food truck Tuesdays at the Hunt’s Green space, Saturday farmers’ markets, the annual Martin Luther King Center backpack giveaway, the opening of Story Walk at the Honor Heights Arboretum, a public library presentation and book signing and first Thursday sip and shop events. There’s more, as well. Theater performances at the Muskogee Little Theatre and at the historic Roxy.
While the calendar is already crowded, each day seems to bring news of additional entertainment opportunities through Facebook, Visit Muskogee online, the Main Street Muskogee website and on various other entertainment websites.
We’ve said it before. There is always something to do in Muskogee, especially on weekends during the spring and summer.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
