There’s barely any room on the calendar as summer wraps up and we move into Fall. This is a good thing.
We are fortunate. So many people to see and places to go.
The Muskogee Public Library is hosting a beginning of school Story Walk celebration Friday at Honor Heights Park. It’s a fun, interactive nature tour, page by page.
Queen City is focusing on networking Thursday, offering sessions on how to create business through networking and making the most of Muskogee.
Tuesdays are good days through Oct. 31 for classes at the new Senior Station, 2001 West Okmulgee. There’s a fee involved, but it’s your ticket to a month of fun.
There’s more from the library on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at its New Fall Storyline. All ages welcome. The plan is to develop a print and phonologic awareness letter using knowledge, vocabulary and language.
Up, up and away for all to play. The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is scheduled at Hatbox Field this weekend.
Go green and red for the Muskogee Roughers and Hilldale Hornets. Muskogee opens its football season Friday against Enid at Rougher Village while Hilldale begins its campaign next Friday hosting Tulsa Edison.
Three Chord Justice will perform Aug. 31 at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Oh, go fishing Sept. 9 at Honor Heights Pond. The fishing derby for grades pre-K through 5 is hosted by Muskogee Breakfast Optimist.
One buzz about town is the upcoming free citywide community picnic Sept. 9 at two places – the Civic Center and the Depot Green. Food, activities and a good time will be had by all.
Or take part in abstract painting Sept. 9 at the Acrylic Abstract Cityscape Workshop at the Muskogee Art Guild.
Queen City is back on the calendar again Sept. 11 with its Intro to Sourdough 101.
Here’s a second chance to go fishing. Head out to Honor Heights Park on Sept. 16.
They say lightning does, indeed, strike twice in the same place. Two Muskogee museums have each had the national light shine on their programs recently.
The Five Civilized Tribes museum and Three Rivers museum have been rated, separately, among the top 10 Western heritage museums in the United States. The honors come from True West magazine.
The Five Civilized Tribes offers visitors a chance to view the Old West through the eyes of Native Americans. The September issue of True West made the announcement.
In 2022, True West named Three Rivers among the top 10 Western museums.
Attention from this national magazine is well deserved. Both museums are among the top cultural draws in Muskogee.
Well done!
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
