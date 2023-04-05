Signs of spring are everywhere in our environment. Redbuds are about to offer up their bright colors. Azaleas are slowly budding up, as well. Birds that once migrated to warmer weather are returning to settle in the urban forest.
As nature continues to renew itself, we are noticing that new, creative activities and returning celebrations are blossoming across Muskogee.
A beautiful spring fling during April and May is guaranteed because our community leaders and volunteers are finding new ways to celebrate our quality of life.
Check out these events to help celebrate April and May:
• Live music every Thursday night at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
• Selected Saturdays with the Muskogee Art Guild for Art & Fun.
• An April and May Thunderbird Speedway schedule to rev up our lives.
• A Muskogee Art Guild call for artists to participate with veterans in a piano project at the Jack C. Montgomery Veteran’s Hospital.
• The Mainstreet Muskogee art crawl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8.
• Opening day of the Muskogee Farmer’s Market April 8.
• The annual Muskogee Azalea Parade April 8.
• A Bedoin Shrine Creole Fest April 8 at the Muskogee Civic Center.
• And, starting April 8, a chance to view downtown Muskogee business windows decorated for spring.
• Carvin Jones hits the stage at the Roxy Theatre April 11.
• The School of Rock movie at the Honor Heights Butterfly Papilion April 14.
• The Okie Country 101.7 Home Garden and Outdoor Expo April 15 at Hatbox Field.
• A Line Dance Road Trip • Muskogee Jamboree April 15 at Hatbox Event Center.
• A Garden Market featuring food trucks and live music at Honor Heights Papilion April 22.
• The 24th annual Bare Bones Film & Music Festival April 26-30 at the Roxy Theatre.
• A search for ancestors who might be recorded on the Dawes Rolls April 29 at the Muskogee Public Library.
• The 21st Railroad Day Celebration May 6 at Three Rivers Museum.
• A Sourdough 101 experience May 8 at Queen City & Co.
• The start of Depot Green All Aboard Thursday events May 18.
• Cruis’n Angels 25th annual car, truck and motorcycle show May 20.
There are 61 days during April and May, and Muskogee is moving forward with at least two dozen events and possibly more for our calendars.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
