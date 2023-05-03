Deadlines are approaching to submit Merle Haggard bronze sculptor proposals. Also, register soon for 13th annual Bass Reeves conference.
Mark May 18 on the calendar for the All Aboard Thursday event at the Depot Green.
Get focused on Muskogee’s upcoming spring and summer events.
Artwork designs are to be submitted by June 1 to honor music legend Merle Haggard with a bronze statue. Project proposals should reflect the culture, history and community spirit of Muskogee as a musical melting pot.
Our community is proud of Haggard’s musical legacy and the tune,”Okie from Muskogee.” If you want to participate in creating a bronze statue to honor Haggard, read on.
“There are two lines of site for these photos,” the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame said in a statement. “One will have the Muskogee Civic Center in the background, and the other photo opp will show the Federal Courthouse in the background to sync with the song’s lyric, ‘We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse.’”
The life-sized statue will serve as a memorial that reflects Haggard around the time in 1969 when the iconic Muskogee tune was recorded and released.
Go to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame website at Okmusic@OMHOF.com for information on requirements of the artist, resume, digital images required, contact information and other required items for the submission packet.
An Art & Fun event hosted by the Muskogee Art Guild is set for May 13.
And, it’s time for another sign up, as well. Vendors are being sought for the monthly All Aboard Thursday nights May 18 – August 17 at the Depot Green. Go to the event vendor app on the Muskogee Parks & Recreation website.
The first of the season Depot Green All Aboard Thursday event will include live music, train rides, food trucks and vendors.
Get a kick out of food truck food? Mainstreetmuskogee.com is the place to check out Food Truck Tuesdays May, June, July and August on the Hunt’s Green, 313 W. Broadway. Let’s keep that green space in mind for upcoming celebrations.
And, as said, remember to register for the Bass Reeves Conference. Be aware that attendee slots often run out fast.
Go to bassreevesconference.com to register. The annual event will be hosted at the Three Rivers Museum.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.