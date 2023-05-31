Getting away on vacation usually produces results. One often returns well rested and ready to face the world. For many, re-entry into the real world could be a relief.
Hanging out at the beach once floated my boat. Visiting family often helped me recharge. Joining tourists at a theme park once helped me forget the mundane day-to-day. None of these does it for me, anymore.
This year’s summer vacation helped put into perspective what is important at this stage in my life. What floats my boat and recharges my energy level is discovering the world that has come before.
This is not blah. Blah. Blah. I just returned from a break in Northwest Arkansas where the wildlife is entertaining, the air fresh and the BNB gourmet breakfasts a delight.
Rather than touring the obvious sights, this vacation had me searching for historic places to explore and opportunities to gather information on how we lived in the past.
The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville is described as a site frozen in time. A perfect place to learn how others lived in the 1800s, compared with the results of how our ancestors lived.
In 1875, Colonel Samuel West Peel built an Italiante mansion on a farmstead of more than 100 apple trees. Its historically adorned parlor, study, dining room and bedrooms are what you’d expect for a home of this era. I accepted that, as we toured.
Yet, here was a chance to compare what I perceived as the Peel experience with what my ancestors had faced in roughly the same timeframe.
The Peel parlor served as a respite for visitors. The study allowed the head of the house to relax, write letters, and catch up on reading. The dining room, once lit by candles, today showcases treasured china pieces in formal table settings.
Upstairs, the bedrooms served as the place to care for children and they depicted how married couples and their families lived.
As we toured, I could not help but closely examine the period Peel home reproductions dating to the 1800s. I began to appreciate my own ancestors and their actual artifacts they had preserved and passed down to us.
Colonel Peel was a law clerk and an attorney. My grandfather served in both positions, as well. Wonder if Peel attended law school at the University of Arkansas like my grandfather? Did Mrs. Peel entertain the ladies, as my Granny talked about, on how to use a handkerchief to capture a potential beau?
The garden supplied food for the family.
I wondered if the Peels ever had to eat certain foods at certain times of harvest like my grandparents and their ancestors did? Mother often told a story about when strawberries were in season, and the how family ate them all day long, every day for every meal.
After this historic home tour, it was obvious that those of us immersed in family history are always searching for others who lived in similar circumstances. It’s a way to validate what we know about our ancestors.
There was one vacation experience that brought me back into today’s reality. We spent time in a Walmart parking lot studying drone activity that is reshaping the way our society accesses goods and materials. What a process and, certainly, not one our ancestors could have envisioned.
Walmart DroneUp delivers up to 10-pound packages within a one-mile radius of the store. The drone drops down to 80 feet at its destination and lowers a cable the rest of the way to deliver the order. So how could this innovative method of food delivery and other necessary products compare to food delivery in olden times?
I know it’s a stretch, but here’s what I think. The dumb waiter corridors in historic homes offered a creative way at the time to move food from the kitchen to the dining room table. Our society has put technology to work to do much the same thing.
Another vacation highlight was a stop at historic Cane Hill, Arkansas, to view the largest temporary display of 20th Century American Swirl Art Pottery. This, too, was eye opening. It showed me that my family’s fondness of Niloak pottery — newly acquired pieces and even some broken family pieces – is another connection to what is important in my heritage.
I returned from vacation proud of the many historical endeavors and restoration projects in Muskogee that preserve our past. These include:
• The Depot District and the Depot Green.
• Three Rivers Museum.
• Five Civilized Tribes Museum.
• The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
• Our Main Street program.
• The preservation of Honor Heights Park.
• The work of the Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission.
Let’s all develop a passion to preserve history as we move Muskogee forward.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
