A seismic shift will be required to realize the reforms demanded by those repulsed by the image of a former Minneapolis police officer grind his knee in George Floyd’s neck and kill him — an image seared into our collective conscience.
Banning the use of neck restraints and other deadly tactics is a good start. Better training couldn’t hurt — there is a definite need for cultural awareness, education and understanding, the lack of which has proven divisive.
Reforms should address institutional racism in every form, community policing, greater access to mental health and other resources that could reduce the need for police in many instances. There needs to be a conversation about the demilitarization of police forces, and an end to mass incarceration.
Perhaps more necessary is reform — maybe even repeal — of a legal doctrine that makes it practically impossible to hold those acting under the color of law accountable when they violate the constitutional rights of a private citizen. The U.S. Supreme Court crafted the doctrine of qualified immunity in a 1982 opinion as a shield to ensure government actors had notice their constitutionally suspect conduct violated “clearly established” law before liability attached.
The Institute for Justice explains the doctrine of qualified immunity by offering this example: Most people who steal something of value from their neighbor will be held liable for their conduct if the court determines the evidence supports a conclusion that a crime occurred and the person accused committed the theft.
If a police officer steals something of value while executing a search warrant at your neighbor’s home, a court must find more than the violation of the neighbor’s rights. The court will only find the police officer liable if it is determined the constitutional rule violated was “clearly established” when the violation occurred.
What passed as “clearly established” in 1982 has evolved into what the Institute for Justice, which has challenged one of eight qualified immunity cases pending before the Supreme Court, describes as a “perverse game.” If there are no prior decision that state “doing a specific thing in a specific way violates the law,” a government actor will be granted qualified immunity and the aggrieved party with no relief for the constitutional violation.
The evolution of this legal doctrine only undermines constitutional rights intended to protect against government overreach. Summarily granting immunity when there are flagrant violations of constitutional rights emboldens government actors who know it is only on rare occasions they will be held to account.
There appears to be a groundswell of support for the reforms necessary for more just and equitable policing practices. Removing the shield of quality immunity available for bad actors may be the best way to keep forward momentum.
