To describe 2020 as a year of disasters would be like describing Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon in 1969 as a stroll in the park.
The COVID-19 pandemic occupies America, where the novel coronavirus has outpaced past contagions that conquered third-world countries. And those protesting police practices influenced by institutional racism encounter armed vigilantes allowed to roam the streets unimpeded.
Crime rates appear to be rising along with the number of pandemic-related deaths and displaced workers, some whose jobs may never return. The 2020 hurricane season across the Atlantic Ocean has been so busy there could be more named storms than there are letters in the alphabet.
And it’s a presidential election year. All this news may have contributed to a sensory overload that made it easier for folks who live outside California to overlook the wildfires that have scorched nearly 1.67 million acres to date and continue to blaze across its landscape.
A combination of extreme heat, dry lightning, changing land-use practices and climate change, among other things, contributed to this year’s significant uptick in large wildfires. Cal Fire, the state’s “emergency response and resource protection” agency, may spend $1 billion this year putting out fires across the state.
The agency’s monstrous costs of fighting wildfires may not be related directly to the size of wildfires, ProPublica recently reported about the corporate influence of fire suppression in California and its effect on costs.
Cal Fire reportedly never spent more than $100 million a year on fire suppression before the turn of the century. It reported expenditures of $524 million in 2007-08, according to the ProPublica report, and $773 million during the 2017-18 wildfire season.
ProPublica cites studies that show more than a quarter of the costs of U.S. Forest Service fire suppression is spent on the airplanes and helicopters used to put out fires. Only about 30% of the retardant dropped by a “purpose-designed Lockheed Martin FireHerc ... is dropped within 2,000 yards of a neighborhood,” where it could save lives or homes, and is dropped instead “at great expense to save trees in the wilderness,” where controlled burning has proved beneficial.
The effectiveness of the fire-suppression system described by ProPublica in its article about an apparent willingness to ignore what experts know about preventing megafires is undermined by privatization. Cal Fire, widely known for its use of inmates to man its fire crews, contracts much of its fire-suppression apparatus to private-sector companies.
A former deputy fire chief at Yosemite National Park who retired from the Bureau of Land Management compared Cal Fire’s privatization efforts with the “Halliburton model from the Middle East.” This privatization model features median compensation packages worth more than $148,000 a year for Cal Fire’s full-time firefighters — not the inmates on fire crews — catering and air-conditioned trucks with sleep space.
The costly privatization of suppressing wildfires in California should serve as cautionary tale for those keeping tabs on the U.S. Postal Service. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a high-dollar donor to the Republican Party and the president’s campaign, spent four decades in the trucking and logistics business.
DeJoy founded New Breed Logistics, which “grew to prominence by securing contracts with large corporations such as Boeing” and USPS. Philip Mattera, director of the Corporate Research Project, chronicles DeJoy’s track record before he began disrupting the delivery of mail in his Dirt Diggers Digest blog.
DeJoy sold his company to XPO Logistics, a Fortune 500 company, in 2014, but stayed on “to run the New Breed operation and serve as a director of XPO until 2018.” Violation Tracker, a database compiled by Good Jobs First of corporate misconduct, shows “XPO and its subsidiaries have racked up a total of $65 million in fines and settlements in more than 70 misconduct cases over the past two decades.”
XPO reportedly paid another $5.5 million this year for wage and hour violations related “to workers at its Last Mile operations.” DeJoy, Materra reports, continued to receive income from XPO, which leases buildings owned by DeJoy and has ongoing business with the U.S. Postal Service.
DeJoy’s work at USPS resembles the efforts of private equity firms that sweep in, dismantle a company, and sell it for parts. He appears to be laying the groundwork for privatization, something the man in the Oval Office supports.
President Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp, to end government corruption and crony capitalism. He opted instead to wallow in it.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.