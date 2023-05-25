Properly funding education is an important investment in Oklahoma’s future. We applaud state legislators and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s agreement on a $785 million investment in public schools.
One of the most important responsibilities for state government is to educate our children.
A quality education will improve students’ opportunities in work and life.
A quality education teaches how to prepare for the workforce. Almost everything a student learns in class will be used in the workforce. Quality reading and communication skills are necessary in every job. Having solid math skills will benefit employees up and down the corporate ladder.
A quality education also prepares students to be good citizens. Students learn civics lessons and critical thinking skills that help them be more informed and better voters. It helps students understand their role in society.
The plan includes many good things, including:
• $500 million in new public education funding;
• $3,000 to $6,000 teacher pay raises depending on experience;
• $125 million investment in the Redbud Fund, benefitting schools that have low or no property tax revenues; and
• Approximately $96,000 for each school district for a three-year school safety improvement initiative.
There will be some that see differently on any of the items in the funding package. No plan is perfect or will receive universal approval.
However, we hope that all will agree that any money spent investing in students is a good thing.
This package is a great step forward in securing our state’s future, which relies on our children receiving a quality education.
