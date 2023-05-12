Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy this morning followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.