THUMBS UP: To Lakeya Anderson and Jeanette Vasquez for earning Teacher of the Year for Muskogee Public Schools.
Traditionally, one teacher is selected from among 12 site Teachers of the Year. The selection process narrowed the field to Anderson and Vasquez. Three attempts to choose one was not enough.
District Superintendent Jarrod Mendenhall made the classy decision to honor both.
Vasquez is a third-grade teacher at Irving Elementary.
Anderson is a fourth-grade teacher at Sadler Arts Academy.
Teachers are the foundation of our future. They are responsible for ensuring our youth gain the valuable and necessary skills to succeed post-graduation.
It is also quite gratifying to note that both teachers are products of the Muskogee Public Schools system. Each graduated from Muskogee High School.
Our past teaches the present to succeed in the future.
• • •
THUMBS UP: To all the decision-makers and stakeholders who chose to delay the start of the Health and Wellness Center Real Okie Championship golf tournament. The event, which was scheduled to be played next week at Muskogee Golf Club, will be played July 19-22.
The decision was made to delay the event because the turf did not rebound from winter weather in time for tournament play in mid-May.
Grass is fickle when it comes to weather. Many lawns around the area have not received their first mowing this spring.
The Muskogee Golf Club is one of the best courses in Oklahoma. It deserves to be represented in the best way possible. That means fairways, rough, tee boxes and greens need time to grow properly before a showcase event.
A good decision.
