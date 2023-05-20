Lake report
Fort Gibson: May 5. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 69°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around coves, points, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and rocks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, and shad below the dam, channels, and coves. Comments: Crappie seem to be moving back to deeper water. Have multiple reports of fish being caught in 12-15 feet of water suspended about 4-6 feet. Black bass fishing is still decent with fish being caught on spinnerbaits and finesse presentations like lizards and jigs. White bass, striped bass hybrids, crappie, blue catfish, and paddlefish are all being caught below the dam during generation. Now is the time to get a kiddo or someone who never has been fishing at the lake because sunfish are excellent on worms. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 5. Elevation is two feet. above norMay 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around docks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on minnows, plastic baits, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish slow snagging around main lake. Comments: Largemouth activity has been heating up just in time for increased tournament season. Most folks have found success on dark colored plastic worms (black and blue was hot) and jigs. Crappie activity has seemed to move back “offshore”. Lots of activity back in the brush but still shallow at 6-10 ft. and big fish seemed hard to find this week. Paddlefish activity has slowed to a crawl for the spring on Grand. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 15. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 65°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around coves, main lake, and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone:May 15. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and live bait around creek channels, river channel, river mouth, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and live bait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 12. Elevation is 9 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 56°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, minnows, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Fishing has improved some due to lower flow in the river. Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Currently releasing around 1900 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 15. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 65°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, rogues, and topwater lures around channels, shallows, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, brush structure, and shallows. Striped and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, river channel, and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, channels, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: May 19. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (stable), water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Bass, striped, bass, striped hybrid, bass, white good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, live shad around below the dam, discharge. Catfish, blue, catfish, channel, catfish, flathead good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shad around channels, river channel, river mouth. Crappie, black, crappie, white good on crankbaits, hair jigs, minnows, small lures, spoons around brush structure, docks, rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 12. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, brush structure, coves, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
