Neighbors Building Neighborhoods of Muskogee, Inc. has been awarded a three-year, $750,000 grant from the National Park Service Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program. The goal of this federal program is to support the rehabilitation of historic properties to foster economic development in rural communities by funding preservation projects for National-Register-listed historic sites.
The Muskogee Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program was developed in collaboration with Main Street Muskogee who is providing matching funds for qualifying downtown projects. NBN’s objectives for the program are to
- Increase the viability and livability of existing housing stock in the historic districts of Muskogee while preserving the history embodied in the historic homes.
- Revitalize properties and preserve past investments in the National Register commercial and educational districts.
- Conserve historic structures connected to significant historic individuals, events and architectural styles for future generations.
NBN will develop a competitive application process and will invite eligible property owners to apply for subgrants to rehabilitate historic properties. No specific projects are currently identified for funding. A selection committee composed of community stakeholders and historic preservation experts will review the subgrant applications and make granting decisions.
Main Street Muskogee will help develop the subgrant application and will be represented on the selection committee. Additional partners who provided letters of support for the project and will be assisting with implementation of the program are City of Muskogee, City of Muskogee Foundation, Port of Muskogee, OU Urban Design Studio, and Eastern Oklahoma Development District.
Rebecca Walkup, NBN grant coordinator says, “We are thrilled to lead this team of visionary organizations that are committed preserving Muskogee’s historic assets as a vital part of the community-wide efforts to spur sustainable economic revitalization in Muskogee. The expertise and passion of every member of the team are second to none, and these strong partnerships are what made winning this grant possible.”
More information about the Muskogee Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program and invitations to apply can be released as early as this fall 2023. To be eligible, properties must be located within the City of Muskogee and individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or officially identified by the National Park Service as contributing properties within Muskogee’s five National-Register-listed historic districts. There are currently 32 sites in Muskogee that meet the criteria. NBN anticipates being able to fund 8-12 subgrant projects to begin in spring of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.