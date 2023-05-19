The McFarlin Family of Tulsa can be likened to a tree, with deep roots in Oklahoma life. It has borne fruit – its fruit being the spirit of giving. Pauline McFarlin continued this great tradition.
Pauline Caroline McFarlin was born in January 1897 in Tulsa, the third child of oilman Robert McFarlin and Ida Barnard. Her brother, who was born in 1891, died of typhoid fever in 1893. Her older sister Leta would also lead a life of philanthropy with her husband oilman James Chapman.
Pauline graduated from New York City’s Sara Lawrence College before marrying real estate broker Frederick “Fritz” Walter in February 1917. For many years, she operated the McFarlin Ranch near Inola, which her father bought in 1918 after amassing a fortune by drilling the in the Glenn Pool and Cushing oil fields. Robert McFarlin is best remembered for building the University of Tulsa library, a Norman church, and a Southern Methodist University auditorium in Dallas, all of which still bear the family name.
During her lifetime, Walter contributed both time and money to many charitable, religious, educational, medical, and civic projects. She was primarily responsible for the Children’s Medical Center, Holland Hall Episcopal School’s upper campus, St. Crispin’s Conference Center near Seminole, St. Simeon Home for the Aged, and the Chapman Graduate Center (named after her sister) at Trinity University.
With her sister Leta, Pauline renovated the 30-room Tudor mansion called Harwelden, located at 2210 South Main, which housed the Arts Council of Tulsa. The Harwelden Mansion, built by oilman and philanthropist Earl Harwell in 1923 was named for the town in Wales where his family came from. The house is architecturally significant as the only example of collegiate Gothic architecture in Tulsa.
Following the deaths of Harwell in 1950 and his wife Mary in 1967, the mansion was donated to the Arts Council of Tulsa, serving as its headquarters along with the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra, Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Opera, from 1969 to 2012. It was sold to another Tulsa philanthropist in 2017.
Walter’s acute business sense supplemented her generosity in facilitating Holland Hall’s move to the 81st Street campus. One of the first women to serve on Holland Hall’s Board of Trustees, she began her involvement with the school when her daughter Mary Frances started as a student in 1922. Walter gave eighteen years of service over a period of 47 years, a record unmatched by any other woman.
In 1971, Walter completed a unique accomplishment, being the final member of her immediate family inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, following her parents Robert and Ida in 1935 and sister Leta in 1967. Walter was named Holland Hall’s first honorary lifetime member of the Board of Trustees in 1978. Her philanthropies were often anonymous and she didn’t disclose the amount of her gifts. During the 1960s, Walter had quietly purchased the second eighty acres of Holland Hall’s current 162-acre campus.
Her establishment of the Pauline McFarlin Walter Memorial Trust for the benefit of Holland Hall School and the University of Tulsa upon her death in May 1980 at age 83 remains the core of the school’s endowment. The Walter Trust funded a wide-ranging series of improvements at the school since its inception. Walter died the day before the school’s 57th Commencement – and she was honored by a moment of silence at that ceremony. “For the duration of the school’s history, we will cherish the memory of her greatly, who gave so generously of herself while asking so little in return.”
Holland Hall was truly blessed to have Walter as its guardian angel.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com. A podcast of "Remember the Ladies Series" is also available on Spotify.
