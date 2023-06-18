Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
— Matthew 5:10
Honestly this one is for the church in America today. It is time to put on grown-up underwear. Every little thing seems to upset and offend the children of God. My friends, they KILLED Jesus. They used to throw Christians into the arena to be killed by wild animals and gladiators. Now we get into a tizzy because they called us a name.
In some countries of the world, they are still actively killing Christians. In Iran the motto of the church has been reported to be, “To the last man, to the last breath.” Most of the American church have such a soft faith that they could never hold up to such a church motto. In the American church we complain when somebody takes our assigned seat. We whine if the pastor’s sermon goes five minutes longer than we think it should. We sing praises to God on Sunday morning and on the way home we rage about the person that cut us off in traffic.
It is time to toughen up. As I listen to most Christians, I realize that when real persecution comes to this country that most will fold. If praying is illegal, you WILL see me praying publicly. If it becomes illegal to gather in Bible study, I will find the catacombs of my era. There I will fearlessly seek to hear and feel the words of my Heavenly Father. If they come to get me, I will go with joy knowing that I am about to get the opportunity to tell the world about my Jesus.
Search your heart. It is easy to say that we would never deny Him. Peter and the apostles all said that they would never deny Him. Yet, they all did. Now I know I have come out harshly here. My objective is to help you. Are you preparing your heart and mind to take on the challenge? Envision yourself there before the persecutors. In the book 1984, people were punished with their worst fear. What is your worst fear? Can you stand up to the challenge?
First, what does your typical time with Jesus look like. I am looking for something beyond tasks. Yes, discipline is part of the process. Prayer, Bible study, Bible meditation, Bible reading, and service are all part of that process. But are you seeking God? Do you desire to experience the Kingdom of God over your own comfort?
I want the Kingdom of Heaven to be part of my life. When I don’t feel like getting up early, I think of the Kingdom of Heaven. When I don’t feel like listening to a story by a hurting person, I think of the Kingdom of Heaven.
Maybe a simpler way to put it is What Would Jesus Do? Am I willing to submit my entire life to Him in exchange for the Kingdom of Heaven? I know that most will use words to declare allegiance, but words are cheap. Allow the Word to master your heart and thoughts. When you do that, when you see that person experiencing homelessness you will feel sadness instead of judgement. When you meet that person that is trapped in their sins, you will pray for their freedom.
When you are being persecuted for being a Christian will they actually find evidence that You are Christian? Can you love the judge and jury that would be trying you even if they sin different than you? What have you done with what God gave you?
In the book of Revelation, we are given a list of those not invited into the Kingdom. The first on the list are the cowards. Do not deny Him today, don’t be a coward.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.