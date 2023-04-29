In 1857 the federal government decided to close Fort Gibson and move all the troops stationed there. Many of these soldiers went to other forts in Indian Territory such as Forts Arbuckle, Cobb and Washita. This soon would prove to be a strategic mistake.
When abolitionist Abraham Lincoln was elected President in 1860, the slave-holding states made good on their threat to secede from the Union. War loomed on the horizon. The remaining troops in Indian Territory were called back east, leaving Indian Territory at the mercy of the hastily formed Confederate army, particularly troops from Texas who surged into the territory to occupy the abandoned forts in the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations.
As the threat of civil war grew, the Confederacy looked to the tribes in Indian Territory as potential allies and the land they occupied as a potential slave state. The Confederate congress, meeting in Montgomery, Alabama, authorized an Arkansas lawyer named Albert Pike to negotiate alliance treaties with the tribes.
Pike, the nephew of the famed explorer Zebulon Pike, was an explorer himself and had foraged through the land along the Red River in his younger days. Then he opened a school at Van Buren in Arkansas Territory and taught for a while as he studied law. Pike offered legal council to the Muscogees and Choctaws who were moving into Indian Territory. He had a good relationship with several tribes in the Indian lands.
At first, many of the Native Americans tried to remain neutral. John Ross, the Cherokee chief, stated that the Cherokees were bound by treaty with the United States and as honorable men, they should abide by that treaty.
The Creeks were divided. Many, led by Opothleyahola, staunchly resisted Pike’s appeals to join the slave states. These Creeks left Indian Territory and fought their way to Kansas, chased by Confederate troops. The remainder of the Muscogee Nation signed an alliance treaty with Pike at North Fork Town. The Seminoles signed their treaty at Seminole Agency.
The Choctaws and Chickasaws were already occupied by Confederate troops and quickly signed an alliance treaty with Albert Pike. The Arkansas lawyer traveled further west in Indian Territory and secured treaties with the smaller tribes of the Wichita, Comanche, Tonkawa, Shawnee and Delaware.
These treaties were not for military support, however. They primarily were an agreement that these tribes would not conduct raids into Texas as they often had done in the past. Pike suggested they conduct their raids into Kansas instead.
Eventually, after securing treaties with virtually every tribe in Indian Territory, Pike brought this to bear against the Cherokees. He convinced Chief Ross that he could not stand alone as the only neutral tribe in Indian Territory. Ross signed the treaty of alliance and Pike returned to Arkansas.
Very quickly, as a reward for his service, Albert Pike was made a brigadier general in the Confederate army and he oversaw construction of Fort Davis on the Texas Road. This hastily constructed garrison sat on the banks of the Arkansas River looking across the water at the abandoned Fort Gibson. It would be many months before federal troops would again occupy this important military site.
