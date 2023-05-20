Charles Anthony was born in 1884 to a tenant farm family in Tennessee. Before age 12, the boy was orphaned and on his own. He was forced to drop out of school to earn a living to support himself. Not afraid of hard work, Anthony took any job he could find including picking cotton, splitting rails, grubbing sassafras roots and as a jockey and a janitor.
He saved what money he could and by age 14 had about $25. With this, in 1898, he bought a train ticket for as far as the money would take him which happened to be Holdenville, Indian Territory.
Anthony would later state that when he stepped off the train, he had exactly two cents in his pocket. But he quickly found work in a general store earning $1 a month and was provided board in a former chicken house. Within five years, he had saved enough money to buy that store with the help of a small bank loan.
He paid the loan off in the first year of his operation. But he nearly lost the store the following year when a flood wiped out area crops and left him holding too much credit to local farmers.
It was an important lesson for the young entrepreneur. He switched his business model to cash only, a move that let him offer lower prices to his customers.
During this time, he took courses at a business college and graduated as valedictorian. He then sold the Holdenville store and went to work at the Wewoka Trading Company. While in Wewoka Anthony met and married his wife Lutie. The trading company closed shortly so the young couple moved to Muskogee.
Here Anthony worked for the Grand Leader store but he had a desire to work for himself so he purchased a used furniture store. The couple pawned Lutie’s wedding ring to buy stock for the store and made it a success, but Anthony preferred working in the dry goods business. So Charles and Lutie sold out and moved again, this time to Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Here Anthony worked for the J.P. Martin Dry Good store chain and this took him to Idaho. Here he went to work for J.C. Penney who was just starting out. Anthony learned much from the J.C. Penney business model and helped open Penney’s stores across the country. But he liked Oklahoma so he and Lutie returned and he bought one of the Martin dry goods stores in Cushing.
This was the beginning of the C.R. Anthony store chain that would eventually include 324 stores in 21 states. Profits from the first store were used to open the next one and so on. Using the Penney’s management model, every manager of an Anthony’s store was a part owner of that store. At the time of his retirement in 1972, the once-penniless orphan was a millionaire.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
