For many years in Indian Territory, bootlegging, horse theft and stage robberies were the crimes most committed by outlaws. When trains began to build into and through the Indian Nations, they became targets of gangs of thieves. It has been said that the Katy was one of the most robbed rail lines in the nation because it passed through Indian Territory.
It wasn’t until the 1890s that bank robberies were added to the list of crimes outlaws were wanted for. There weren’t any banks in the territory before 1889, but slowly more and more banks were chartered and by the late1890s most towns of any size had at least one bank.
These banks were a tempting target for the thieves who hid out in Indian Territory. This would continue to be true well into the 1930s when the Depression gave rise to new outlaw gangs.
Many small towns before and after statehood had little in the way of law enforcement and had to rely on the federal marshals, the Indian police or county sheriffs, most of whom were located some distance away. Until banks developed more sophisticated vaults and implements more security measures, it often fell to the townspeople to try to protect the banks and their own money held within them.
Many towns, even larger cities like Muskogee, devised plans to foil robbery attempts. These anti-theft plans usually included installing an alarm that could be activated in the bank and would sound in a nearby business. Loaded guns were stashed near windows overlooking the street and the bank. Townspeople were appointed to take up these guns when the alarm was sounded.
The hope was that even if robbers exited the bank with money in hand, they would be stopped from leaving town by a hail of bullets. Sometimes the plan worked, sometimes it didn’t, sometimes a false alarm scared the community half to death for no good reason.
Such a false alarm occurred in Muskogee when rumors swirled around town that the infamous Dalton Gang planned to rob the First National Bank. The bank’s alarm was rigged to sound in the two mercantiles across the street. When the bell sounded folks in the stores fell all over themselves getting to their window posts or exiting the store.
Nothing happened until a bank employee walked across the street and explained that it was a false alarm.
But when the Daltons did indeed ride into the town of Coffeyville in 1892 with the plan to rob two banks at the same time, citizens challenged the five robbers with gunfire. All but one of the gang members were killed and tragically so were four civilians. But the townspeople had brought an end to the Daltons.
Three years later the citizens of Braggs sprang into action to thwart a robbery at a mercantile. Three members of the Cook Gang were confronted as they exited the store by its owner, two deputies and other citizens. Two outlaws were killed and once again the end of the gang was the result.
As the old west outlaw gangs were defeated one by one, bank robberies lessened. But the Depression saw a new surge of bold thefts by gangs now carrying machine guns. Yet two towns in 1932 stood up to these dangerous criminals.
When three members of Pretty Boy Floyd’s gang attempted to rob a bank in Boley, they were met with gunfire, and all were killed by citizen vigilantes. Another robbery attempt was made in the town of Morris against a bank that Floyd had already robbed twice.
A sole bookkeeper was in the bank when three robbers entered and demanded cash. Claire Aggas gave them the money, but also stepped on the silent alarm. This brought citizens out in force and they opened fire until the robbers used Claire as a shield to get to their car.
Two were wounded, however, and died after abandoning their getaway vehicle outside of town. The bookkeeper had been wounded in the face, but she recovered. The third bandit later died in a prison brawl.
Such citizen action would never be considered today, but it was the solution many communities turned to in years past to protect their banks and their hard-earned cash. That money was even more hard-earned with the danger the townsfolk faced to keep it safe from the outlaw gangs.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
