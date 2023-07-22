William Shorey Coodey, a nephew of Cherokee Chief John Ross, was born in the Lookout Mountain area of Georgia. His parents, Joseph and Jane Ross Coodey, gave him a good education under tutors. He became an attorney and often represented the Cherokees in Washington.
Before removing to Indian Territory in 1834, William had property on Hunter’s Creek in Georgia. With the labor of slaves, Coodey built a very nice home on 170 acres of land. The home was two stories with clay chimneys, a porch and cellar. Separate buildings included a kitchen, smoke house, negro quarters, stables, corn crib and hen house. A fine peach orchard was a part of this plantation.
Georgia officials brought pressure against wealthy Cherokees with large land holdings, trying to induce them to remove to the Indian Territory. Coodey’s property in Georgia was assessed to be worth more than $1,000, a large sum in 1834. That year, William Coodey, along with his wife and children, his parents and siblings sold their land to the state and moved west.
The Coodeys all settled along Manard Bayou east of Fort Gibson. Here their slaves built new homes of fine quality and distinction. In fact, for a time Manard Bayou was called Coodey Bayou so prominent was the family’s holdings along that rocky stream.
William’s home that he shared with his first wife, Susan Henley Coodey, had sixteen rooms along with the usual outbuildings. Sadly, his son died here.
For reasons that propriety left unsaid, William and Susan parted ways. Susan continued to live on Manard Bayou while William spent most of his time in Washington. Here he met and married Elizabeth Fields, daughter of another prominent Cherokee settler.
Coodey chose the location for a new home on the west side of the Arkansas River upriver from the mouth of Manard Bayou. He called this plantation Frozen Rock. A large creek flowed by the property and it came to be called Coodey’s Creek.
William Coodey died in 1849 while working in Washington and was buried there. His widow left Frozen Rock and lived with her mother at Gooseneck Bend before she remarried and moved to Webbers Falls. A niece occupied the house until her death there in 1855 and from that point the property was abandoned.
It was occupied for a brief time by Confederate troops during the Civil War. Colonel Charles DeMorse of the 29th Texas wrote a description of the deserted plantation. He described it as a lovely setting with a large home of six rooms still filled with fine furnishings and having a portico that looked out over the creek.
Numerous outbuildings, pear and apple orchards and a good number of walnut trees were a part of the property. The house sat about fifty yards from the high bank of the Arkansas River. A lane curved gracefully through the property down to the river where a landing could accommodate steamboats plying the water.
William Coodey had three very fine homes, but each one is connected to tragic circumstances. There is little but the creek and the bayou left from the Coodey plantations today.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.