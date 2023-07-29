In Muskogee’s early days there were only a few churches serving the black, Indian and white communities. Most of the churches that did exist had been started by missionaries sent by mission societies back east.
The Presbyterians had started the first church in Muskogee, but Methodists, Baptists and Catholics also began churches or mission stations in the 1870s. But a small number of Episcopalians in Muskogee had no church as late as 1893.
At that time Fred Morris and his wife arrived in Muskogee from New York. He had come to work for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Within a short time, Fred’s sister Mary joined them and also settled in Muskogee. While reading the newspaper one day, she found an article stating a new Episcopalian bishop had been appointed for Indian Territory. She promptly wrote to him, requesting he visit Muskogee.
Bishop Francis Brooke replied that he would arrive in Muskogee on February 23, 1893. The small group of Episcopalians in the community immediately began plans for his visit. The First Methodist Church, known as the Rock Church, at Cherokee and Okmulgee, offered the use of their facility for a meeting. The Methodist choir even sang for the occasion. This was the first Episcopalian church service in Muskogee.
Bishop Brooke returned to Muskogee in May of that year and at that time organized a committee to secure land on which to build a church. Like other early congregations, the Episcopalian Church, called Grace Mission at first, occupied several different locations, but always remained in the downtown area.
For a time Grace Episcopal continued to meet at the Rock Church, but the congregation also utilized the First Presbyterian Church and even the federal courthouse. The 1903 city directory lists the church’s location at 128 S. Fourth Street. The church’s current building was completed in 1905.
According to the memoirs of an early church member named Mrs. Bess Wisdom, a pastor was appointed to Grace Mission in 1894 named Henry Tudor. At this time there was no rectory provided for the pastor, so he purchased land west of the city to build a home for his family.
On several acres Tudor developed a fine farm with a beautiful home, a large pond and a windmill. Tudor kept several horses and drove a carriage painted with his family’s coat of arms. His name suggests that he might have had connections to English royalty.
The Tudor estate became a favorite outing for members of the church. It was a pleasant drive along a winding dirt trail from Muskogee. Residents affectionately referred to the farm as Tudorville. It was located at what today is Thirteenth and Emporia in the Founders’ Place Historical District.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.