There are varying accounts of when a telephone was first used in Oklahoma. It is well documented that a line was completed in 1886 to connect Tahlequah to Muskogee. This had been a private enterprise undertaken by a Cherokee man named Ed Hicks with the financial backing of his relatives. Hicks recounted his efforts to create the first telephone system later in several interviews.
Other accounts state that the military in western Indian Territory had also been involved in telephone development. In 1881 a telephone line had connected Fort Reno to Fort Sill, using existing telegraph poles. A Cheyenne, I.T. newspaper reported in 1884 that a telephone line had been run between Fort Reno and Darlington which was the agency for the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
These lines built by the forts were for government use and had little impact upon the civilian population. The telephone line that Ed Hicks strung across the Cherokee and Muscogee Nations had a larger purpose, though at first it primarily served the Cherokee National Council in Tahlequah and the Union Agency in Muskogee.
It was the slowness of communication between these two towns that had spurred Hicks to seek permission from the Cherokee government for his telephone line. Whenever the Council was in session, if a question arose that needed clarification from the federal agent in Muskogee, they would have to rely upon the U.S. mail for communication. Since the mail only ran three days a week, it could take several days for the Council to get a response. Even the use of couriers didn’t prove to be much faster.
It took some time for Hicks to convince the Cherokees of the value of a telephone system. But once permission had been granted for it, Hicks wasted little time in getting started. He traveled with his uncle and financial backer J.W. Stapler to St. Louis where he secured the parts for connecting three telephones to be placed in Tahlequah, Fort Gibson and Muskogee.
It was no easy feat to string the line through the hills. There were no telegraph poles already in place so live trees were used. Hicks couldn’t use surveying equipment because it was forbidden by the Cherokee Council. The effort took over five weeks to complete.
One of the primary challenges to reaching Muskogee, some 35 miles from Tahlequah, was found in crossing the Arkansas River. Though the river wasn’t very deep in those days, it was still very wide. They were able to float the copper wires across the river by boat, likely a ferry.
The plan was to string the line from a large cottonwood on the east bank to a sycamore on the west bank. But with no support over the river for the heavy copper, the line simply fell into the water. Hicks lost over $100 of copper line. He was forced to switch to a lighter weight steel wire.
When the line was finally secured over the river, it then was strung to the Turner Hardware Store in downtown Muskogee. The Union Agency was located there at the time. A telephone operator would answer the phone and take messages for whoever the call was intended. Then a courier would deliver the message, much like a telegraph courier did.
Ed Hicks became the manager of his pioneer telephone company, and it didn’t take long for other lines to be added to the system. Eventually this early phone system was absorbed by the Southwestern Bell telephone company.
