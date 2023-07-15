Two brothers named Charles and John Griffin moved from Louisiana to Durant, I.T. in 1902. Here they opened a grocery store, but they found themselves in competition with the Hale-Halsell Grocery Company and soon went out of business. Since they couldn’t beat Hale-Halsell, the brothers joined that company working as salesmen calling on mercantiles all over the Twin Territories.
In 1909 the Griffin brothers moved to McAlester and started their own wholesale grocery business. They were still in competition with Hale-Halsell, but were now better financed and more experienced. The business flourished and by 1917, John Griffin, after Charles’ death, moved into food manufacturing. In 1923, he opened a large manufacturing facility in downtown Muskogee.
In that same year, John and his wife Mary Toole Griffin had a son they named John Toole Griffin. When young John was two, the family moved to Muskogee from McAlester and John T. as he was known, spent the rest of his life here.
As John T. grew so did the line of products Griffin Grocery manufactured including coffee, baking soda, coconut, mustard and other condiments, and jams. When John T. was in elementary school the Griffin Food Company added waffle syrup to its line and this product quickly became and remains its best seller.
John T. attended Muskogee’s Central High School before going to Oklahoma University. He served in the Army during World War II in the European theater. When he returned home from the war, Griffin stepped into the role of president of Griffin Foods.
He married Martha Watson in 1959 and they had two sons named John W. and David. Griffin continued the success of Griffin Foods with a motto of “employees first, company second.”
Success with syrup enabled Griffin to pursue other interests. With his brother-in-law James Leake, he bought a used airplane, had it refurbished and learned to fly. He also began to buy radio stations across Oklahoma and Arkansas and entered broadcasting.
In 1953, Griffin and Leake moved into television with KWTV in Oklahoma City and the following year with KTVX in Muskogee. Griffin served as president of Griffin Television for many years and was a pioneer in television technology building first-class sound stages for news broadcasting and other programming.
The legacy of John T. Griffin is still being felt today in Griffin Foods and Griffin Communications as his sons carry on these successful family businesses.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.