Indian Territory participated in at least two world fairs before statehood. The first was the 1893 World’s Fair held in Chicago. Known officially as the Columbian Exposition (it commemorated the voyage of Columbus 401 years earlier), the Fair was a showcase of every new and modern trend and invention from around the world.
In addition to the midway with games and rides and interesting foods, the Fair also displayed art and cultural items from around the globe and the latest gadgets in technology and agriculture. Unlike a local fair which usually runs for a week or two, the World’s Fair continued for almost a full year and was an important boon to the economy of the host city.
Most of the states built an exposition building at the Fair to offer visitors a glimpse of their industry, art, history and culture. At the Chicago Exposition, the western territories – Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Indian Territory – shared an exposition building called the Joint Territorial Building.
Indian Territory displayed its native arts and crafts there. Several folks from the Muskogee area visited the Chicago Fair and were impressed with the Indian Territory display.
In 1904, the World’s Fair was held in St. Louis and was called the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in honor of that momentous real estate transaction held 101 years earlier. At the St. Louis Fair, the territories had separate exposition buildings along with 36 state buildings.
Hospitality was the focus of the Oklahoma Territory building with cool, deep verandahs and generous seating all around.
Built in a Spanish style of architecture, the Oklahoma exposition building featured a set of paintings of all its territorial governors. One of the hostesses who worked at the Oklahoma Exposition was Kate Barnard, who later served as the state’s commissioner for charities and corrections.
The Indian Territory exposition was styled as a colonial mansion and was one of the first buildings visitors encountered at the Fair. Many mistook it for the exposition of one of the older states and were quite surprised that it had been planned and constructed by the Indian Territory.
In it were displays of products from the Territory. One room included artwork from children attending schools among the Five Tribes. Another room displayed photographs from all the principal cities of the territory.
One of the hostesses for the Indian Territory exposition was Tookah Turner, wife of the prominent Muskogee businessman Clarence Turner. Having often entertained St. Louis businessmen in their home in Muskogee, Mrs. Turner was a natural choice for the hostess role at the St. Louis Fair.
This Exposition ran from April until December of 1904. When the Fair ended, many of the buildings were dismantled and put to other uses. What became of the Indian Territory building is unclear, but the Oklahoma Territory building was moved to El Reno and served as the Elks Lodge there.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
