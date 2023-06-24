The first International Indian Fair was held in 1874 in Muskogee. James Foreman and Joshua Ross, both early Muskogee businessmen, were leading proponents of the Indian Fair. Its purpose was to promote agriculture in the Territory, hoping this would stimulate growth and progress in education and industry as well.
From its founding just two years after Muskogee was established by the Katy Railroad, the Indian Fair proved to be a popular attraction, bringing visitors to Muskogee from all across the Territory. It was first held under a large tent at the corner of Cherokee and Cincinnati Streets. But it quickly outgrew this location. By the very next year the Fair had moved to the area now known as Spaulding Park.
As its name implies, the Fair was an international event, open to all the Indian nations in the region. The Fair continued to grow year after year, planned and developed by an organization known as the Indian International Agricultural Society and Fair Association.
Leaders from the Five Civilized Tribes served on the fair board and many of Muskogee’s leading citizens acted as its president over the years including F.B. Severs, Clarence Turner, Robert Owen, and Leo Bennett.
As a means of education, the fair proved valuable to the tribal nations of Indian Territory. Farmers would gather and exchange ideas, learn about new techniques and view the latest equipment on display.
Salesmen from surrounding states would travel to Muskogee to offer their wares. Notable speakers were brought in for the occasion and tribal members would travel some distance to spend the week at the fair, pitching tents within the fairground enclosure.
Some unusual entries were judged at the Indian Fair, reflecting Native American culture. Entrants were judged on the best wooden sofke spoon, the best woven basket, the best dressed antelope skin, buffalo robe and deer skin. Other divisions included the best beaded moccasins, best bow, best quiver, best shield and best beaded blanket.
The most popular aspect of the Fair was the many horse events. Riders and horses were judged on their skills and these equestrian events were always well attended. The Plains Tribes which had a long history of excellent horsemanship often took the top prizes. Some of the best horses from throughout the United States were brought in for exhibition at the Fair.
Horse racing was a major event at the Indian Fair so a mile-long racetrack surrounded the fairgrounds at Spaulding Park. Every type of race was included in the week-long Fair. There were divisions for two-year-old and three-year-old horses in free run, half mile and three-quarter mile, pacing and trotting. There were even novelty races involving oxen and mules.
There was also a bandstand near the racetrack and various bands would offer music throughout the day. A Merry-Go-Round, utilizing real horses, was also a part of the entertainment. Everyone in Muskogee would come out to the fair. It was the best fun to be had each year. The Indian Fair continued until statehood when it was replaced with the Oklahoma Free State Fair.
