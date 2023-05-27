Being a patriotic town, Muskogee saw many of its young people head off to military service during World War I. Concern was high among the town folks and the daily newspapers were read carefully for news of the Doughboys fighting overseas. The headlines about distant battles in France often brought news about a loved one serving so far away.
It was a sad day for the community to learn that two of Muskogee’s sons had been killed on the same day in a battle at St. Mihiel, France. James F. Smith and Charles L. Storey lost their lives within a short time of each other on September 18, 1918.
Smith, a machine gunner, was the first to fall and thus became the first Muskogee casualty of the war. He had been on the Muskogee Fire Department for about a year before enlisting in February of 1918.
The funerals for these two soldiers were held on the same day in Muskogee. Members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars met at the Severs Hotel and then walked to the funeral home on Okmulgee Avenue.
From the funeral home, a regimental band led a procession across town to First Methodist Church for the service. The newspapers reported that the procession was several blocks long and included a color guard, firing squad and about 20 members of the Muskogee Fire Department as well as many police officers.
Muskogee residents also came out by the thousands in full support of these military heroes. After the service at First Methodist, a procession of over 450 cars traveled to Greenhill Cemetery for the burial ceremonies.
It was an especially sad moment when the family of James Smith was presented with his casket flag by Otto Hine, the commander of the local American Legion post. The solemn moment was repeated for the family of Charles Storey. After a gun salute of these brave casualties of war, the citizens of Muskogee, returned to their homes, sobered by the sad reality of war, yet proud of the service of these young veterans.
Smith was paid the additional honor of having the American Legion post in Muskogee named for him. Even today it serves as a reminder that our freedom isn’t free and our veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten.
