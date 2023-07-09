According to the Oklahoma Constitution, districts for the state legislature were to be redrawn every ten years after the census. Any population shifts were to be reflected in the new districts so fair representation could be maintained.
But from the time of statehood in 1907 until 1964 the state’s legislative districts were never reapportioned. With no term limits for many years, an no merit system for hiring, the state legislators could amass a great deal of political power and most were happy with the status quo and had no desire to see change.
This was certainly true for Ray Fine from Gore. He was first elected to represent Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties in 1942 and he took seriously his job of working for rural communities. Fine was one of the most vocal opponents to legislative re-districting.
He rightly recognized that the state’s population was gradually shifting from rural areas to the cities. Fine believed if Tulsa and Oklahoma City had more representation in the legislature, the rural areas of the state would suffer. So he fought every attempt to draw new district lines.
Governor Howard Edmondson came into office after running on a reform campaign and one of his goals was to finally push forward reapportionment of the districts. But Fine opposed Edmondson and was successful in stopping that particular reform.
Fine was popular – or powerful – enough to stay in office for 30 years, usually running unopposed. Even while serving in the Army in Europe during World War II, Fine was re-elected to the Oklahoma Senate for his second term.
Then in 1964, a court ruling required redistricting to take place. The Senate went from 36 districts to 48 districts the following year. Fine’s three-county district was divided and Sequoyah County was added to a district with LeFlore County. At this point, Fine chose not to run for the Senate again. Instead, he ran for the House, and he won. He continued to serve in the state legislature until he finally retired in 1972.
Fine always saw himself as a champion for rural residents – country folks like him. In his speeches he would often refer to a fictional couple he called Aunt Minnie and Uncle John who lived back in the hills on a little farm. His stirring oratory meant he usually got his bills passed in the legislature and it certainly helped him get re-elected for thirty years.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
