In 1901 the first oil well was drilled in what would become Tulsa. Dr. Fred Clinton was one of the investors in this well and soon saw a flurry of new wells coming to the west bank of the Arkansas River. With their increased prosperity from oil revenue, Dr. Clinton and his wife Jane became leaders in the development of Tulsa with its population of 3,500.
Jane was an accomplished musician and had a passion for sharing her love of music with others. In 1904, Jane along with nine other women gathered in a meeting space over the Sells Drug Store on Main Street with plans to organize a music club. One of these women was a talented pianist named Susanne Strouvelle who was a Muscogee Nation citizen. Susanne suggested their club be called Hyechka which means music in the Muscogee language.
Susanne was the ward of Alice Robertson. Her adopted mother was very supportive of this cultural effort stating that the club was “helping build the soul of Tulsa.”
Jane Clinton was elected the first president of the Hyechka Club and under her leadership the organization worked to be something more than just a social club. The women hosted concerts and held other events to promote musical education and appreciation. They helped raise the funds needed to build Tulsa’s Convention Hall where many concerts were held.
The club pushed to get music added to the curriculum of Tulsa schools and brought well known musicians and orchestras to perform in Tulsa. In 1908, Jane Clinton read that the renowned contralto Madame Ernestine Schumann-Heink was scheduled to perform in Muskogee. Jane hoped to get the opera singer to visit Tulsa as well, but the diva declined the invitation. She did not believe the small town of Tulsa could afford her $1,000 fee.
Jane and her club were not deterred however. They immediately set out to raise the money. When Madame Schumann-Heink appeared in Muskogee, Dr. Clinton was present for her performance. Afterward he presented her with the $1,000 she required, and she agreed to come to Tulsa and give a performance there.
The Hyechka Club continued to promote music in many different ways. During World War II, the club donated 600 phonograph records and four pianos to Camp Gruber for the entertainment of the troops being trained there.
Jane Clinton served as president of Hyechka for the remainder of her life. Today, the club continues to promote music to Tulsa and beyond.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
