In 1944, the producers of the hit Broadway musical titled “Oklahoma!” were bestowed a Pulitzer Prize in the Special Awards and Citations category. Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers collaborated for the first time on this musical sensation. Since it’s debut in 1943, “Oklahoma!” has been performed around the world and no other state has a song so widely known.
What isn’t as well known is the name of the original author of the play that would become “Oklahoma!” Lynn Riggs was a prolific writer of poetry and plays who had been born at Lone Elm in 1899. He grew up in this rural community near Claremore as Oklahoma was grappling with statehood.
Most of his writings were inspired by his Oklahoma roots, including the play titled “Green Grow the Lilacs.” It was this play filled with its bucolic scenes of rural splendor that inspired Rodgers and Hammerstein to pen such memorable songs as “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” and “People Will Say We’re in Love.”
In a letter to the New York Times, Oscar Hammerstein stated that he kept many of the original lines from Riggs’s play simply because he could not improve upon them. Riggs reported that he didn’t have to “invent anything” for his play. He grew up surrounded by the scenes and the people that he included in his art.
Riggs attended Eastern University Preparatory School in Claremore which later became Rogers State University. From there he traveled to Chicago and eventually New York hoping to become published. He worked at a lot of odd jobs while writing at night. Though “Green Grow the Lilacs” is his best and most successful play, he wrote 21 others, and many were hailed as some of the best ever written. Most were set in Oklahoma.
Eighty years after its Broadway debut, the play “Oklahoma!” is still being performed around the world. It was a groundbreaking hit in its original run and continues to bring endearing Oklahoma character such as Laurie, Curly and Aunt Eller to stages big and small.
