William F. Mills began working as a young man in Missouri and developed his skills as a salesman. His first job was traveling for the Singer Sewing Machine Company. But he wanted to work for himself so in 1892 he moved to an up and coming city called Muskogee.
Investing all the capital he had at that time he bought $200 worth of shoes and began to sell them from a trunk at the corner of Main and Broadway beside the Patterson Mercantile. Every evening William closed up his store by closing his trunk and taking it back to his room at the boarding house. In addition to his corner “store,” Mills also walked a sales route between Muskogee and Okemah, peddling shoes from home to home.
Within a few months, he had enough money to purchase a small tent which served as his store for a time. Over the next few years, Mills was able to move into successively larger stores as his stock of shoes and his loyal customers increased.
In 1897, Mills located in a large store in the middle of the Turner Block on Main Street. He was doing a thriving business with an inventory worth nearly $23,000. But on a cold night in February 1899, it all went up in smoke when the Great Fire destroyed much of downtown Muskogee.
Undaunted by this setback, Mills started out with nothing once again. Within 30 days he had opened shop again in the Severs Block. Building his inventory more quickly this time, he was soon set up in a large storefront in the new English Block on the northwest corner of Main and Broadway. Instead of a trunk full of shoes, Mr. Mills ordered an entire railroad car of shoes to be shipped from the manufacturer in Iowa. He was the first businessman to ever ship a carload of shoes to Indian Territory.
Being a showman as well as a good salesman, Mills had the railroad car carrying his shoes painted to read, "This Car Load of Boots and Shoes was made expressly for W.F. Mills of Muskogee, I.T." The rail car from the Iowa factory pulled up near his store called the “Ladies and Gents Furnishings Emporium.”
This wasn’t the only novel advertising scheme that Mills employed. He would often build floats and hire a band to parade through the streets of Muskogee as if the circus was coming to town. He once offered hundreds of dollars in prizes to customers shopping in his store. On the day of the prize drawing his customers blocked the streets around his store and other shops nearby had to close their doors for the day. Some people traveled a two-day journey by horse and wagon to be present for the drawing.
Another marketing idea of Mills was to have a "sale," a novel concept back in 1899. His sale lasted three days and during that time the shoe showman sold nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.