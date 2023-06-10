As the Twin Territories approached statehood, residents anticipated the first elections for the new state. There was much speculation as to who would be elected Oklahoma’s first governor.
Both political parties were active in the territories. The Republicans held a majority of voters in Oklahoma Territory and in Indian Territory, the Democrats held the majority. The race for the top elected official likely would be close. Two contenders were expected to be on the ballot — Frank Frantz and William Murray.
It was widely assumed that Frank Frantz, the Oklahoma Territory governor, would run on the Republican ticket. As a hero of the Spanish-American War, Franz was quite popular in both of the Twin Territories. He was also good friends with President Theodore Roosevelt, his former commander in the Rough Riders. With Roosevelt’s endorsement, it looked as if Franz would have a good chance of winning Oklahoma’s first election.
On the Democratic side, the picture was less clear. Most considered William Murray the likely candidate in the gubernatorial race. He had been a delegate to the Sequoyah State Convention held in Muskogee. He also had presided over the Oklahoma Constitution Convention held in Guthrie. Another possible contender was Lee Cruce, a popular banker from Ardmore. A few other names were also being mentioned.
Both the Republicans and Democrats held their state conventions in Tulsa though they were four months apart. Most of the Democratic delegates came prepared to see Lee Cruce advanced as their candidate. But in that April meeting a lawyer from Muskogee named Charles Haskell boldly announced that he wanted the Democratic nomination. Like Murray, Haskell had been a delegate to both the Sequoyah and Oklahoma Constitution Conventions.
At the Republican convention in Tulsa, there was little debate over who would carry the banner for the party. Frank Frantz was the overwhelming favorite. N.G. Turk of Checotah was chosen as the nominee for lieutenant governor. Because it had been expected that William Murray would be on the Democratic ticket, many of the speeches and jokes throughout the convention were aimed at him.
However, rather than choosing a nominee at their meeting, the Democrats had chosen to put the decision to the voters and set a primary election for June 9, 1907. Haskell was on the ballot as was Cruce and Haskell won the primary vote. It was Haskell instead of William Murray who faced Frank Frantz in the general election held in September.
Haskell ran on the premise that the first governor of the new state should be “in full sympathy with the constitution.” Frantz, like President Roosevelt, had reservations about the lengthy document. Territory residents who went to the polls on September 16 voted not only for statewide officials, but also on ratification of the constitution and on prohibition.
The Oklahoma constitution was overwhelmingly approved which may explain why a relatively unknown candidate – Charles Haskell – defeated the popular Frank Frantz. It was Governor Haskell who was sworn into office on statehood day November 16, 1907.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
