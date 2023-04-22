Robert McCullough was born in Indiana in 1914, but his family moved to Tulsa when he was young and he spent his formative years there. He attended college in Kansas City and earned a degree in osteopathic medicine. He returned to Tulsa to open a medical practice but soon took a position as a surgeon in Muskogee.
Wanting to get involved in the community, “Dr. Bob” as he was called, joined the Muskogee Lions Club. As with all his ventures, McCullough threw himself into his involvement with the Lions, participating in activities and fundraisers.
He moved back to Tulsa in 1943 and transferred his membership to the Downtown Lions Club. Eventually McCullough would serve as governor of the northeast Oklahoma Lions Clubs and as president of the international association of the Lions. His work with the organization would take him and his wife all over the world.
As a deeply religious individual, McCullough served the First Baptist Church of Tulsa as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was involved with the Youth for Christ organization and served on the board of the Southwestern Bible Seminary. His work with the Wycliffe Bible Translators took him to several countries on short-term mission assignments.
For fun, Dr. Bob helped to organize the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. He, of course, was president of the Tulsa Chapter. He sang lead with a quartet called the Chord Busters who won a national competition in 1941.
But it was his involvement with another quartet called the Flying L Foursome that really took him places. This group sang at the wedding of Dale Evans and Roy Rogers in 1947 at the Flying L Ranch near Davis, Oklahoma. The Foursome would also sing at the inauguration of President Harry Truman in 1949.
His love of music led him to organize a program called “Community Sings,” held each summer on the lawn of Philbrook Museum. McCullough lent his fundraising skills to the Red Cross, United Way, YMCA and other organizations.
For Dr. Bob, who died in 1983, the health of a community depended on more than just medicine. He gave of himself extensively and won numerous awards during his lifetime of service and singing.
