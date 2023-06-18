One of the best-known fighting units of the American military was the Rough Riders. This was largely due to the fact that one of their commanders, Theodore Roosevelt, wrote reports on them for the New York newspapers. Most of these cavalrymen were volunteers recruited from the four western territories who were hastily trained before being shipped to Cuba during the Spanish-American War in 1898.
The war with Spain was one of the shortest conflicts in American history. It lasted less than four months with only two skirmishes taking place in the steamy jungle of Cuba. War was declared on April 25, the first battle was fought on June 24 and a peace treaty was signed on August 12. The Rough Riders, the Tenth Cavalry and the First Regular Cavalry were involved in the fight.
Because the Rough Riders received so much press, it is less well known that President William McKinley had made two calls for volunteers at the outset of the brief war. The First Volunteer Cavalry (the Rough Riders) was organized first, but weeks later the First Territorial Volunteer Infantry was also hastily recruited. However this infantry regiment didn’t begin its recruitment until early July and by that time both battles had already been fought in Cuba.
The Twin Territories provided five companies for the Volunteer Infantry serving in the first and third battalions. John Stone of Guthrie was made commander of the Third Battalion and four companies from Oklahoma Territory. The one company organized from Indian Territory volunteers was placed in the First Battalion. Captain Earl Edmundson of Muskogee was commander of this company.
The Twin Territory infantry recruits were first sent to Fort Reno in Oklahoma Territory where they endured blistering heat, poor living conditions and constant flies. From there, they were sent to Lexington, Kentucky to join other infantry recruits from other parts of the country.
The easterners and residents of Lexington were intrigued by the soldiers from the territories. It was widely rumored that they were cowboys, Indians and outlaws. Civilians from town would make any excuse to visit the training base hoping to meet some of the boys from the territories.
The Territorial Infantry continued training and drills while in Kentucky and the men were eventually sent to Camp Churchman in Albany, Georgia. They never saw any action in the brief war and were mustered out of service on February 13, 1899.
