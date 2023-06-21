75 years ago, women were granted the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces of the United States. Since then, women have become the fastest-growing Veteran population, and a vital part of our military.
We serve many Women Veterans at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care system and realize a woman’s health is unique, versatile, and changes with age.
Nutrition is a key part of our health, and our bodies require certain nutrients to perform well. In fact, each phase of our lives requires different nutrients to help us achieve our goal of being healthy.
During our 20’s and 30’s, folate iron and calcium are important. Folate helps during pregnancy and aids the production of red blood cells. Foods like leafy greens or avocados can provide folate in our diet.
Iron, which is essential for red blood cells and certain hormones, can be found in meat, seafood, and some plant-based sources.
Calcium, essential for bone health, the heart, muscles, and nervous system, is found in milk, cheese, yogurt, and most leafy greens.
In our 40’s and 50’s, we change should change our focus to Vitamin D, Omega 3 and Vitamin C.
As the risk of osteoporosis increases, Vitamin D is important for bone health. It is also good for our immune system. Salmon, tuna, and egg yolks are good choices for this.
Fish not only provides Vitamin D, but also Omega 3, which is a nutrient that helps improve cognition and heart health. Walnuts and chia seeds are good sources for Omega 3!
Then we have antioxidants, which fight off harmful free radicals that can cause major harm to our bodies. Flavonoids are an excellent antioxidant. So, grab some berries, dark chocolate, red and yellow fruits/vegetables!
Vitamin C is the powerhouse for immunity and formation of hormones. Eat some of your favorite citrus, bell peppers, kale, or broccoli.
When we turn 60 and older, we then shift our focus to protein, fiber, Vitamin B12, and magnesium.
Choose a variety of lean meats, eggs, or beans for protein to help build and maintain muscle.
Fiber, found in oatmeal, brown rice, fruits/vegetables, and popcorn, can decrease risk of heart disease and cancer, improve blood glucose, and aid in weight loss.
Milk, eggs, and red meats contain B12, which keeps our blood and nerve cells healthy.
Magnesium, a key component in muscle and nerve function, helps regulate blood glucose and blood pressure. Add beans, nuts, seeds, whole grains, leafy green vegetables, milk, and yogurt to your grocery list for this!
Did you know we can get these vital nutrients, regardless of age?
Just eat a variety of foods full of color!
Choose different types of meat or grains.
Try new recipes!
Use different cooking methods to create a variety of flavor and fun!
And don’t skip on the water! It is essential to a healthy lifestyle!
To learn more about VA Nutrition and Women Veterans’ health services, call 1-888-397-8387 or visit: https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/
Cheryl Monroe is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.