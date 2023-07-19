Relaxing in the sun may feel good. But it isn’t good for your skin. In fact, the sun’s harmful rays are the major cause of skin cancer, a serious disease that can be life-threatening. July is Ultraviolet (UV) Safety Awareness Month and a great time to remind you about the Veterans Health Library, which is located on the My HealtheVet website at www.myhealth.va.gov.
The library provides health-related information to Veterans, their families, and caregivers. It includes over 1,600 health sheets on diseases, conditions, tests, and treatments. Users also have access to the full video library, which contains hundreds of videos on a variety of health topics.
All the information in the Veterans Health Library is easy to understand and has been reviewed by VA clinical experts to make sure Veterans receive good, quality information. There is also a large section on “Tests and Treatments,” where users can browse topics alphabetically or use the search option.
The information provided is courtesy of the Veterans Health Library and is only one of several resources you can find on this topic and many more! Use the guidance and tips provided to ensure your skin is protected while you enjoy your fun in the sun this summer!
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. People of all ages, races, and backgrounds are at risk, but there are things you can do to help prevent it.
• Choose protective clothing. Wear tightly woven clothing that covers your skin such as a long-sleeved shirt and long pants. Put on a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face, ears, and scalp. Look for clothing with an ultraviolet protection value (UPV) which offers extra protection.
• Protect your eyes, too. Wear wrap-around sunglasses to protect your eyes and the skin around them. Make sure your sunglasses have 995 to 100% UV absorption.
• Watch the clock. Stay out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That’s when the sun’s rays are strongest.
• Head for the shade or make your own. Use an umbrella when sitting or strolling.
• Be careful near reflective surfaces. Know that the sun’s rays can reflect off sand, water, pavement, and snow. This can harm your skin. Take extra care when you are near reflective surfaces.
• Watch out for cloudy skies. Keep in mind that even when the weather is hazy or cloudy, your skin can be exposed to strong UV rays. UV light can pass through clouds even when visible light doesn’t.
• Protect your lips. Use lip balm or lipstick with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or higher.
• Shield your skin with sunscreen. Also use sunscreen on your children’s skin. Keep babies younger than 6 months old out of the sun.
• Choose a water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30. Also choose a sunscreen labeled “broad spectrum.” This will protect you from both UVA and UVB (ultraviolet A and B) rays. Put the sunscreen on dry skin about 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors.
