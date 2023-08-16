While your weight doesn’t define your health, being under- or overweight can increase your risk of health problems. Over 50% of adults are actively trying to lose weight, with 17% of adults dieting and 15% using supplements according to CDC. However, research shows this 2-billion-dollar industry is lacking with sustainable weight loss.
Weight loss medications have been around a long time, with new ones coming out regularly. Can these medications really be effective to help people lose weight and keep it off? Research shows that people are losing weight but there are still some unknowns regarding long-term efficacy and long-term side effects.
Medications and supplements can’t cancel out the negative effects of an unhealthy lifestyle.
How can these medications be an effective tool to achieve weight loss goals?
• Do your research. Read all about the medication, benefits, side effects, and risks. Decide if it’s the right fit for you.
• Medications have side effects. Find out what they are and whether it is something you can tolerate it. Most weight loss meds help decrease appetite and intake which are positive. Negative side effects can be nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Taking medications can be a risk—asses the pros and cons and make an informative decision.
• Use it for a short-term to help you make the diet and lifestyle changes necessary to keep the weight off.
The hardest part of weight loss is making diet and lifestyle changes. Favorite foods, holidays, and traditions are all factors that can keep us from reaching our goals.
We know that severely restrictive diets are not healthy and generally not sustainable. We need to eat a variety of foods rich in nutrients. Food is our fuel and our main source of health. Food is the best medicine to a sustainable healthy lifestyle.
Here are a few tips to get there:
• Choose more nutrient dense foods such as fruits and vegetables, which are low in calorie but rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
• Carve out a little time to meal plan and prep. It will help you be successful because you won’t find yourself running through a drive through because you don’t have time to fix dinner.
• Make water your main source of liquid and limit your intake of soda, sweet tea, juice, and alcohol. Moderation and balance go a long way!
• Exercise! Just 30 minutes a day can help you achieve recommended goals for exercise. Find activities that you enjoy and add them to your daily life.
• Enjoy a treat occasionally. Birthdays and holidays will come. Find small ways to add them into your healthy lifestyle.
Weight loss medications can be an effective tool for weight loss with diet and lifestyle changes. A healthy lifestyle creates sustainable weight loss and long-term health benefits.
To learn more about VA Nutrition and weight loss, call (888) 397-8387 or visit: https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care.
Cheryl Monroe is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
