VA is continuously evolving to better serve Veterans in a world that is constantly changing. Part of VA modernization efforts include new technology to make processes quicker and more efficient. In fact, Veterans and caregivers have more tools than ever to research and oversee their VA care with the touch of a button.
When VA Mobile Check-in was introduced a year ago, it modernized how our Veterans could check-in for appointments. Now, using the pre-check-in and Mobile Check-in options, Veterans can save time by easily confirming information prior to appointments to skip check-in lines on the day of.
After confirming the text appointment reminder, you may receive a link for pre-check-in. This allows you to review your contact information, emergency contact and next-of-kin up to seven days before your appointment. Pre-check-in also allows for more privacy.
You can also use Mobile Check-in on the day of your appointment to avoid potential lines. Upon arrival, use your smartphone to check-in by scanning the QR code provided on the Mobile Check-in Poster in the check-in area. You can also text “check in” to the phone number provided on the poster. After you’ve finished Mobile Check-in, you’re all set. Have a seat and a VA staff member will come get you.
No internet connection? No worries! Our staff are always able to check you in for your appointment and answer any questions you may have. If you need to update insurance coverage, contact, or other information, please speak to a staff member.
If you haven’t tried it already, try VA Mobile Check-in at your next appointment! It is a great new tool with the goal of helping you save time.
Don’t forget there are also many other virtual tools made just for you – and even better, they are free! VA Mobile Apps make it easier than ever for Veterans and caregivers to manage their health care needs despite busy lifestyles and schedules.
Have a secure video visit with your VA care team using VA Video Connect or sign-up to receive text reminders using Annie App. Request, refill, and track VA prescriptions with ease using RX Refill, or schedule, request and track VA appointments using VA Online Scheduling.
Ask a Pharmacist is a great way to access information about VA pharmacies and medication easily or download Live Whole Health to learn skills to help you reach your whole health goals.
There are also many coaching apps designed to assist with a variety of topics. Apps such as COVID Coach, Couples Coach, Insomnia Coach, Mindfulness Coach, and MOVE! Coach are just a few of the apps available to support self-care and mental health.
Want to access all your VA apps in one location? There’s an app for that, too! VA Launchpad organizes VA apps to help you easily find the tools VA has made available for you. Links to new apps even appear automatically in the VA Launchpad when they become available.
To download the apps mentioned above and many more, visit: https://mobile.va.gov/appstore today!
