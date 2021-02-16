The week of Feb. 14 is known in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. Each year we say thank you to a special group of men and women who are cared for in VA medical centers, outpatient clinics, domiciliaries and nursing homes.
During National Salute Week, which coincides with Valentine’s Day, many veterans will be hospitalized receiving the medical care they earned but separated from the homes and communities they defended. With the help of our community, our veterans will be reminded of how much we love and respect them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created some challenges this year, even causing the cancellation of some of our favorite National Salute activities, such as inviting the public to participate in a variety of activities at VA medical centers. Past activities and events have included inpatient visits, handing out valentine cards, photo opportunities, school essay contests, recreation activities and veteran recognition programs.
Unfortunately, we are unable to invite the community into our facility to visit with veterans currently, but you are welcome to drop off or mail valentines to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center. Along with distributing cards, Voluntary Service will be handing out gift bags and comfort items to our heroes this week.
But sharing your kindness doesn’t have to end during National Salute. Many of our veterans are coming to the VA with special needs and challenges that require the hearts and hands of a new generation of VA volunteers.
VA invites citizens of all ages to join us in honoring our veterans year-round by learning more about its volunteer program. There are volunteer opportunities at all our locations in Idabel, Muskogee, McAlester, Tulsa and Vinita.
Every citizen can make a positive difference in the life of a veteran patient. One of the most important benefits of volunteering is the opportunity to explore and fulfill your passions. For many VA volunteers, that passion is serving veterans. For others, it is the chance to explore a new career field. For some, they like feeling like they are investing in an activity that is making a difference in their community.
For information about volunteer opportunities and donations, call Voluntary Service at (918) 577-3621/3622. Our mailing address is 1011 Honor Heights Drive, Muskogee, OK 74401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.