At about junior high I spiritually shut down.
I had been raised, like most young people of my generation, to believe in God. We still prayed in public school in those days.
Beatles records were publically burned because John Lennon had boasted that the Beatles were more popular than Jesus. We were “One Nation under God” who boasted, “In God We Trust.”
The cracks in belief came from Watergate and The Vietnam War. My generation no longer trusted. Abby Hoffman lectured that we should not trust anyone over 35 years old: “The Establishment.”
By the time I reached high school, I was a full-blown agnostic. I continued to attend church, because my parents were dedicated disciples, but I had long sense tuned out.
My personality was to test everything I was being taught with a hammer and if it withstood that beating, then I would get a bigger hammer.
I did not accept anything that anyone said simply because they said it, because I had developed a great distrust of people who tried to “sell” me ideas, be they religious or philosophical. I was not rebellious per se, because rebellion is a reaction of rejection.
Mine was a stance of merely passively aggressively not accepting. I prided myself in making up my own mind and it mattered not to me what your social or economic position was because your influence carried little weight with me . . . only your reasoning could.
There were just too many things about church that I found to be unreasonable.
I was not rebellious, I was just relentlessly independent. I had to discover everything for myself.
I cared little about what others thought and that would sometimes come across to some as rebellious, since I did not submit to peer pressure. In college, in part due to my great respect for my parents and their exemplary Christian example, I decided that I needed to investigate God for myself.
If per chance my parents were correct and that there was a God, it would certainly be in my best interest to give that possibility an objective investigation. If there were a God, he should certainly be discoverable, or the whole thing would just be a fantasy, the “opium of the people” that Marx accused.
I embarked on what became a two-year solo pursuit of the truth about deity. I considered the world religions that made a claim to have been created by deity.
The greatest majority do not make such a claim and are simply created by humans. That narrowed it down from 40,000 to just a handful.
I still have a set of the writings of the world’s major religions. I investigated them, giving each a chance to reveal the god who would make himself clear through revelation of what only he should know.
Once it became clear to me that the Bible was prophetic, universal, timeless, and internally consistent, I began to see the authorship of a God who revealed knowledge that humans cannot achieve on their own, especially in the prophesies and paradoxes.
Once I had determined that Christianity was the religion of God’s final, complete revelation (Judaism and Islam emanated from the same God, although they refer to him by other names), I encountered the task of trying to determine which “brand” of Christianity came the closest to reflecting the truth of God’s revelation.
That task was as daunting as narrowing down world religions. Another quest.
It was an independent and sometimes lonely quest because no one seemed to understand what I was doing or why. They interpreted my endless questioning as a form of rejection, when it was really testing with a hammer.
The angst inside me that has always driven me to discover the truth had a greater role than simple self-discovery. It took time to understand that God had instilled this questioning heart in me not just for my own development but for the task that I am convinced he planned or me since before birth.
The role of a prophet (not an inspired foreteller, but a biblical forth-teller) is a lonely one in which prophets, at least Biblical ones, normally get killed. They tell the truth, regardless of what anyone else espouses, and they get killed.
They have to be independent thinkers, especially in times of cultural rebellion against God. They know the isolation, the risks, and the eventual outcome . . . and it is all okay with them, because it is the destiny for which they were crafted.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
