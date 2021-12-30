As we welcome in the New Year on Saturday, we remember those we lost in 2021.
• Gwyn LaCrone, 84, died Jan. 9.
LaCrone was an artist and former shelter director for Women in Safe Home.
Muskogee Art Guild President Becky Lucht remembered LaCrone as “warm and welcoming.”
“She was willing to sit down with anybody no matter what level you were at and coach you,” Lucht said. “Some of the people who loved her the most would be children. She always taught the summer camp.”
• Richard “Dick” Sheffield, 85, died Jan. 17.
Muskogee County Farm Bureau Agent Scott Abbott called Sheffield an “amazing man.”
“He was on the board on the Farm Bureau 40-50 years,” Abbott said. “He was instrumental in the activities. He was Farm Family of the Year in the 1970s.”
Sheffield also was instrumental in getting a Rural Water District going and continuing, Abbott said.
“There’s just a whole wealth of information and wisdom we’re going to miss,” Abbott said. “He was active in trying to get the board to give back to the community and helping the kids with the livestock shows.”
• Anne Henry, 72, died Feb. 27.
Henry, who retired as Muskogee Public Schools transportation director to do volunteer work and to help her special needs son, is remembered as an advocate for all children, especially those with developmental disabilities.
Former Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Garde said Henry “was very proud of the fact that she was a Rougher.”
“Anne was all about giving,” Garde said. “She would do all sorts of fundraisers to help Special Olympics.”
Sadler Arts Academy Principal Ronia Davison remembered Henry as “a tenacious individual.”
“She was not easily dispelled,” Davison said. “If she wanted to do something, she would think of a way to get it done.”
• Jim Wilson, 77, died March 1.
Wilson served 48 years with Muskogee Public Schools, retiring in 2016 as assistant MPS superintendent of support services and personnel.
“He would write positive notes to people on a regular basis, even to his superintendent,” said former MPS Superintendent Mike Garde. “Jim was one of the most well-rounded administrators I ever knew. He was extremely organized. He was a detailed guy.”
Wilson was also known for his sense of humor.
“He could pull a prank on you,” Garde said. “He added that to the work environment, as well. It’s just a great loss.”
• Harley Hamm, 50, died March 12.
Hamm was loved by music aficionados and civic leaders for his tireless efforts on behalf of the city.
“I was in New Orleans on Friday with my mom when someone mentioned it and I said, ‘No, surely not,’” said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. “Harley meant a lot to the community in terms of wanting to give of himself to make Muskogee great.”
Someone who knew him about as well as anyone was Katey Blair, widow of Jim Paul Blair, the former director of OMHOF.
“He’s like a family member to me,” she said. “I’ve know him about 15 years. It just hurts my heart. He was one of the greatest guitar players I’ve ever experienced.”
• Carl Kelley, 64, died April 2.
Kelley owned Jackson Hewitt franchises in four states. He owned SERVPRO of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties and Tahlequah, as well as SERVPRO of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He also had owned a Garfield’s restaurant in Muskogee and was one of the owners of Little Italy.
Kelley was one of the founding members of the Exchange Club of Muskogee, said Brad Smythe, a longtime friend.
“Carl had a heart for helping children,” Smythe said. “He was very passionate about the programs we supported, which primarily was child abuse prevention.”
Former Muskogee teacher Linda Hasler Reid said Kelley’s death was “a heartbreaker” calling him a “go-getter” when it came to business.
“There are many businesses here that he started, and they’re in other communities,” she said. “When it was Garfield’s, he’d come over and sit with you at dinner.”
• Lynn Nolen, 80, died July 3.
Nolen, a longtime lawyer and occasional columnist for Muskogee Phoenix, was remembered by colleagues as “a good friend, “a fine lawyer” and “man of good humor.”
District Judge Bret Smith described Nolen as “a wonderful man, a fellow Mason and Shriner.”
“He was a devoted husband, a good friend, and he served his profession with distinction,” Smith said. “He will be sorely missed.”
Muskogee lawyer Edwin Gage described Nolen as “a man of good humor.”
“He was not a close friend of mine, but he was always friendly,” Gage said. “I have heard he was a guy who started out in life the hard way, pulled himself up by his boot straps, and did good for himself.”
• Glenda Herrera, 78, July 13.
A Muskogee native, Herrera worked for several banks, including Citizen’s Bank, where she was vice president in charge of commercial lending.
“She was always sweet, she was always kind, but she knew how to hold her ground,” said Betty Smythe Ladd, a longtime co-worker and friend. “You didn’t run over her.”
Mabrey Bank Muskogee Market President David White said he and Herrera were part of a team that established City Bank in Muskogee back in 1973. City Bank was succeeded by BancFirst.
“That was an exciting time and a great learning experience,” White said.
• Louie Cruz, 56, died Nov. 21.
Cruz talked about how the discipline of tae kwon do helped shape the course of his life at an early age.
Robert Felts echoed what a lot of parents thought who saw their kids impacted by Cruz.
“Not many people other than family had an impact on my son’s life like this guy,” Felts said. “And he became a good friend. The kind you can have a knock-down drag-out argument with and still be friends.”
Cruz’s martial arts expertise led him to roles in independent movies, he said in the August article. He said his fiancee Temre Morgan was rehearsing a line for movie fight scene.
“I didn’t feel comfortable with a move they had her doing,” Cruz said in an earlier story in the Muskogee Phoenix. “When she went for her screen test, they really liked what they saw and wanted me to choreograph the scene for the movie.”
• Ronnie Hales, 85, died Dec. 26.
Hales started the football program at Warner in 1962. The 1966 team went unbeaten in the regular season. He also coached basketball, track and girls basketball and became athletic director and high school counselor.
Dick Goss, who also coached at Warner including as an assistant under Hales, remembered him challenging his girls to get in shape and decided he was going to set an example by getting in shape himself.
“It was 100 degrees and he was in sweats. I thought he was going to pass out,” Goss said. “I think he did pass out if I remember right. But he was a competitor in everything and really well liked by everyone.”
Paul Whitley, who also assisted Hales at Warner, remembered when the girls team was at Eufaula one night.
“He was all dressed up real good, and he was laying on the floor,” he said. “He’d been complaining about the referee not calling anything and told him if he called anything he was going to pass out. So he called something, there he was on the floor and the ref ran by him and teed him up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.