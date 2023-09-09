Debbie Mayster with TurfMutt Foundation offers these five ways for the backyard of your dreams.
1 Clean out flower beds and add mulch.
“Simply cleaning out your flower beds (use a leaf blower to make quick work of the task) and adding a fresh layer of mulch works wonders. New mulch not only holds weeds at bay, it also helps retain moisture around plants, trees and shrubs.”
2 Prune bushes and trees.
“Trimming bushes, shrubs, and trees is another inexpensive way to make a big impact in your yard’s aesthetic. Use a chainsaw, trimmer or hedger to remove dead or dying branches and stems. This preserves the health of the main branch and improves the shape of the plant. Pruning also encourages plants to flower later.”
3 Keep grass mowed and weeded.
“Regular lawn mowing helps your grass stay healthy and strong and improves the overall appearance of your yardscape without spending much money. In the fall, cut your lawn shorter than during the rest of the growing season and continue to mow until your grass goes into hibernation for the winter.”
4 Plant climate-appropriate species.
“Native plants – those that occur naturally in your region – are a smart buy any time of the year. They are more likely to thrive in your micro-climate without much maintenance or watering. They are also better for local wildlife and pollinators and help preserve the balance of the natural ecosystem.”
5 Look for deals.
“Many nurseries and home improvement stores offer end-of-season sales on landscaping essentials from plants to outdoor power equipment (mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, etc.) that make even big backyarding tasks easier.”
— Ronn Rowland
