School will be starting back up in three weeks. Here are five tips from the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth and the National Safety Council.
1 Review your family’s walking safety rules and practice walking to school with your child.
“Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available; when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic. Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing and always cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Stay alert and avoid distracted walking.”
2 Teach your child the rules of the road and practice riding the bike route to school with your child.
“Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in single file. Come to a complete stop before crossing the street; walk bikes across the street. Stay alert and avoid distracted riding. Make sure your child always wears a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing.”
3 Stop when a school bus’ lights are flashing.
“If you see flashing yellow lights, red lights, or the stop sign arm is extended, all traffic on both sides of the road MUST stop — it’s the law. Stop at least 10 feet from around the school bus. Allow pedestrians enough room to safely enter and exit the bus.”
4 Watch for children who are walking or riding bikes.
“There are many distractions. Pedestrians can be in unexpected places while they’re traveling to school. It’s very important to be aware of your surroundings.”
5 Teach your children school bus safety rules and practice with them.
“Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus. Teach your children to stand six feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb. If your child must cross the street in front of the bus, teach him or her to walk on the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus; your child and the bus driver should always be able to see each other.”
—Ronn Rowland
