5 Things: Five interesting facts about Presidents' Day

The National Archives and United States Census Bureau offer five interesting facts about Presidents' Day and former presidents.
1 It is officially known as Washington's Birthday.
“Washington's Birthday was celebrated on Feb. 22 until well into the 20th century. However, in 1968, Congress passed the Monday Holiday Law to ‘provide uniform annual observances of certain legal public holidays on Mondays.’ Contrary to popular belief, neither Congress nor the President has ever stipulated that the name of the holiday observed as Washington's Birthday be changed to ‘Presidents' Day."
2 The day became a federal holiday on Jan. 31, 1879.
"Signed into law by President Rutherford B. Hayes, the law was implemented in 1880 and applied only to District federal workers. Washington's Birthday had become the first Federal holiday to single out an individual's birth date, and the honor lasted for less than a century. In 1971, with the implementation of the Uniform Monday Holiday Law (82 Stat. 250 ), the third Monday in February became the date on which Washington's Birthday is celebrated."
3 A federal holiday for all.
"In 1885, federal holidays, including George Washington's birthday, became paid holidays for all employees of the federal government, including individuals who worked outside of Washington, D.C."
4 Presidents' Day will never fall on the actual birthday of a president.
"While the holiday was originally set aside to honor Washington's birthday, Feb. 22, three other U.S. Presidents have birthdays in the second month of the year. Ronald Reagan was born Feb. 6, William Henry Harrison's birthday is Feb. 9, and Abraham Lincoln's birthday is Feb. 12. The holiday is set, by law, for the third Monday in February. The earliest in the month will be Feb. 15 and the latest is Feb. 21."
5 Washington was first to have birthday honored.
"George Washington’s birthday was the first federal holiday to honor an individual's birth date."
