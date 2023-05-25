May is Bike Safety Awareness Month. Here are five safety tips from Allkidsbike.org and the National Safety Council.
1 Have the right gear.
"The right safety equipment can mean the difference between a skinned knee and a concussion—or worse. Help your child remain safe by making sure they have all the right protective gear, and that they understand the importance of wearing it every single time."
2 Know the road rules.
"Make sure your child is well versed in basic traffic safety rules, such as always sticking to bike lanes or sidewalks (if available) or remaining well to the side of the road, crossing only at intersections after looking both ways, and never pulling out between parked cars, obeying stop signs, traffic lights, and other signals, avoiding riding too close to parked cars whose doors might open suddenly, riding single-file with other bikers and using hand signals when turning or stopping."
3 Choose safe places and times.
"In an ideal world, bicyclists would be able to ride anywhere, at any time of day—but unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. Many urban areas don’t have the right kind of infrastructure to support safe biking, and rural or poorly lit areas come with their own set of hazards. In places like these, even the most safety-conscious cyclist can still be at risk."
4 Stay together.
"The 'safety in numbers' rule holds true for bicycling as well as other things. If you’re not able to accompany or supervise your child when they ride their bike, encourage them to go with friends. Kids who ride together are better able to look out for one another and, in the event of an accident, can get help for each other."
5 Always inspect your bike prior to riding.
"The seat should be adjusted to the proper height and locked in place, make certain all parts are secure and working properly, check that the tires are inflated properly, make sure the bike is equipped with reflectors on the rear, front, pedals and spokes and horn or bell, a rear-view mirror and a bright headlight also are recommended."
— Ronn Rowland
