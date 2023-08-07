August is Don’t be a bully month.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website “stopbullying.com’ offers these five ways to help prevent bullying.
1 Help kids understand bullying.
“Talk about what bullying is and how to stand up to it safely. Tell kids bullying is unacceptable. Make sure kids know how to get help.”
2 Keep the lines of communication open.
“Check in with kids often. Listen to them. Know their friends, ask about school, and understand their concerns.”
3 Encourage kids to do what they love.
“Special activities, interests, and hobbies can boost confidence, help kids make friends, and protect them from bullying behavior.”
4 Help children build resilience.
“Resilience is the ability to overcome serious hardship and adapt well when faced with adverse experiences. Beyond being a personal characteristic or trait, i.e., ‘She is resilient’, resilience also refers to the process of overcoming threats, difficulties, and traumas. Being resilient is an outcome of that process.”
5 Model how to treat others.
“Kids learn from adults’ actions. By treating others with kindness and respect, adults show the kids in their lives that there is no place for bullying.”
