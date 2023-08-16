Scammers are clever, bold and persistent. New scams emerge daily. But you can heighten your awareness and learn how to respond — which often means not responding at all. John Wilson with Forbes.com offers the five ways to protect yourself from online scams.
1 Use a second avenue of verification.
“If you get an email from what looks like a trusted organization or contact, verify that it’s real by phone. Just don’t use the number shown in the footer of the email, as fraudsters may have switched out the actual number with their own. If you receive a phone call that’s supposedly from your bank, hang up and dial the number on the back of your card.”
2 Pause for a gut check.
“Criminals often imply authority and urgency to instill fear and prompt quick action. Ask yourself if an “authority” that’s allegedly contacting you—maybe it’s the IRS or U.S. Customs—would really need something done so quickly. Rely on your intuition.”
3 Report the incident.
“Criminals count on victims to be too embarrassed or hesitant to report scams. But it’s important to file a police report or notify the Federal Trade Commission or your state attorney general about the fraud. Remember: Everything can be faked and made to look legitimate, including websites, emails and caller IDs.”
4 Don’t leave a trusted app to pay.
“If you’re using a tried-and-true app that handles credit card payments, don’t move to another app or site to send funds. You might wind up throwing your money into a black hole.”
5 Do a quick Google search.
“Type a short description of the situation plus the word ‘scam.’ If you see 40 entries with similar stories, you’ve just saved yourself a lot of hassle.”
— Ronn Rowland
