Here are five interesting facts about Hispanic Heritage Month, that begins Sept. 15, courtest of the United States Census Bureau.
1 It began as a week.
“President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed National Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 that included Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. In 1989, it was expanded to a month from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.”
2 Why does it start in the middle of the month?
“The start date is significant because it’s the anniversary of independence of Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicarauga. Mexic and Chile celebrate their independence on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.”
3 What is a total population of Hispanic origin?
“In 2022, the Hispanic population in the United States was about 63.6 million people, roughly 19.1% of the nation. That number grew from 16.4% in 2010.”
4 Hispanic business owners in the US total 375,000 in 2020.
“Roughly 16% of those are construction, 13% are food services and 12% are professional, scientific and technical services. Together, all three total 288,463 employees.”
5 Where do Hispanics in the nation live?
“Over half of the Hispanic population in the US lives in three states: California (15,732,180), Texas (12,068,549) and Florida (6,025,030).”
— Ronn Rowland
