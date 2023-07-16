July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Dr. Lorenzo Norris, psychiatrist and chief wellness officer at the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, answers five questions on the complex topic of minority mental health and how we can take better care of ourselves and those we love.
1 Are minorities at higher risk of stress, depression, or other mental health issues? Why?
“Looking at the data and epidemiology, many racial and ethnic minority groups overall have similar rates of mental disorders in comparison to white patients. However, despite similar rates, minorities may have longer-lasting consequences and often bear a disproportionately high burden of disability resulting from mental disorders.”
2 What disparities exist for minority patients who need mental health services?
“Minority groups are less likely to receive mental health care. For example, in 2015, among adults with any mental illness, 48% of whites received mental health services, compared with 31% of Blacks and Hispanics, and 22% of Asian American and Pacific Islanders.”
3 What is the most important thing minorities can do to protect their mental health?
“Seek out accurate information from reliable sources. There are potentially a number of obstacles any individual may face when seeking to maintain their mental well-being, but lack of accurate information is likely one of the biggest factors. Many reliable sources such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local branches of the APA have excellent overviews of mental health. In addition to seeking out accurate information, I would say keep an open mind and don’t fall into the trap of ‘being strong for too long.’
4 What options are available for overcoming disparities? What can physicians, patients, or individuals do?
“There are numerous options available, but I will focus on two starting points: From the clinician standpoint, I would highly recommend educating yourself to become a culturally competent provider. There are a number of resources available to support mental health clinicians in this activity, but I would recommend starting with the American Psychiatric Association best practice highlights for diverse populations. From the standpoint of patient advocacy, we must continue to strongly support measures such as the Affordable Care Act, which increases minority access to health care services.”
5 How can loved ones support those needing mental health care?
“Loved ones can support others by being available and willing to listen without offering judgment or advice. After your loved one is heard, then you can partner with them in searching for resources that make sense for their specific context and life circumstance. The biggest mistake I see is loved ones trying to ‘fix’ someone. All of us in life need to first and always be heard and understood before someone can effectively offer advice or support.”
